Storm buries parts of Ontario under nearly a metre of snow, thousands without power

Thousands are without power in parts of Ontario hit hard by a blast of winter weather delivering gusty winds and heavy snow, with more to come.

Snow blowing off lakes Superior and Huron has closed a stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway, knocked out power and buried some communities under nearly a metre of snow.

Hydro One, the provincial utility, says its crews are working to restore power to more than 30,000 customers, mostly in hard-hit central Ontario.

Bracebridge and Sault Ste. Marie, two of the hardest hit areas, are digging out from around 80 centimetres of snow, with another 40 to 50 centimetres in Saturday's forecast.

Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 17 is closed between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie due to whiteout conditions.

Environment Canada says the forecast suggests the storm should taper off through Sunday, before Ontario is hit with another broad brush of snow mid-week and a potential blast of lake-effect snow next weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2024

The Canadian Press