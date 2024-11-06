Storm chaser recalls 2021 experience of nearly freezing in apartment

As a storm chaser, Jill Traver is well aware of the dangers associated with being around severe weather like thunderstorms and tornadoes.

She’s now speaking out about an unforgettable experience she had back in 2021 when she was forced to cope with indoor cold temperatures her her own apartment. It's an experience that has made her fearful of renting an apartment ever again.

“I had family telling me, 'you look like you’re freezing to death.' It was that bad,” Traver told The Weather Network. “Heat is a requirement. It was included in the rent, and I was paying the rent but there was no heat.”

While living at a building in Red Deer, Alta., she says she was constantly asking maintenance to fix her thermostat because when temperatures dipped from -40 C to -60 C, she had no heat.

Jill Traver/Submitted to The Weather Network

Jill Traver was freezing cold in her apartment in Red Deer, Alta., in 2021. (Jill Traver/Submitted to The Weather Network)

“I was working for a company at the time, and every time I had to be on Zoom, they’re like, 'are you OK? [You look] like you look froze.' My skin was just red and I was bundled up. [I was] trying to appear professional on Zoom, and I was just like, 'nope, can’t do this,'" said Traver.

She was also growing concerned for the welfare of her cats.

“I was holding my cats in my arms in the hallway to the building, leaving my door wide open, and trying to get the cool air out and get some heat in. I had my oven door wide open with the oven on, and [I] tried to warm up the place a little bit,” said Traver.

According to Alberta Health Services, when utilities are included in rent, the heating system must be able to safely maintain a minimum temperature of 22 C, and the owner must provide a continuous supply.

Jill Traver/Submitted to The Weather Network

Jill Traver. (Jill Traver/Submitted to The Weather Network)

Across Canada, the specific details of rental assurances vary from province to province.

In Nova Scotia, under the Residential Tenancies Act, if heat is included in your rent and it’s not being provided, you can file an "application to director" to Residential Tenancies for a hearing to get it resolved.

It’s been three years now since Traver eventually moved out and into a house with a working furnace, but she hopes sharing her story will help others in similar situations to know their rights as renters.

“In Canada, it is a right to have heat in the winter. It’s a legal right. You have the right to heat, and I hope that there’s someone out there that is dealing with this and they see this," said Traver. "No one deserves to freeze in the winter.”

Thumbnail courtesy of Jill Traver.