Storm clean-up continues after 400 incidents

Staffordshire County Council dealt with 474 calls notifying it of storm damage over the weekend [Staffordshire County Council]

Highway crews responded to over 400 separate incidents over the weekend in the aftermath of the high winds and heavy rain from Storm Darragh, with repair work continuing, said Staffordshire County Council.

Crews battled the worst of the conditions, removing fallen trees and clearing floodwater from country lanes and dual carriageways.

Many businesses suffered significant storm damage including a bird sanctuary in Haughton near Stafford, and The Rigger pub in Newcastle.

Rail services continued to be affected on Monday, with disruptions between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent, as well as Tamworth and Nuneaton.

Part of the roof of The Rigger was blown off, but - despite the damage - the building was declared safe to reopen on Saturday night.

The Owl Experience Rescue Sanctuary started an online fundraiser after suffering structural damage to its aviaries.

Andrew Campbell from the sanctuary said it had lost the majority of its perimeter fencing and a number of roofs needed to be replaced.

"We did manage to get all the birds out safely, but it's looking like we need to replace between 40 and 50 fence panels."

He said: "It's not going to be a cheap exercise to carry out the repairs," but added how the response to their fundraiser had been "overwhelming", with over £3,000 donated.

The sanctuary expects it will need to replace up to 50 fence panels [The Owl Experience Rescue Sanctuary]

Buses were running instead of trains between Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent and passengers were warned to expect disruption between Tamworth and Nuneaton.

Damage to overhead electric wires also caused disruption between Birmingham New Street and Lichfield Trent Valley.

In a 24-hour period, nearly 100 calls were made to the council from the market town of Stone, with reports of fallen trees and flooding.

Councillor Mark Deaville, the county council's cabinet member for highways, said crews had been working "tirelessly" to remove any danger and he was "extremely relieved that nobody in our area was seriously injured".

He added that it is "a very different story across the country" and offered his condolences to the families of those who have died.

A number of Christmas events were cancelled over the weekend, including the Tunstall Lights switch-on and the Trentham Gardens Winter Lights Trail.

Amerton Farm near Stafford also had to cancel its "Breakfast with Santa" after the premises was damaged.

Morrisons in Nantwich also closed early on Saturday evening after and remained closed until Monday.

