Storm Conall live: Met Office issues weather warning for rain and more than 150 flood alerts in place in UK

A weather warning for rain and hundreds of flood alerts are in place as parts of the UK brace for the potential that half a month’s worth of rain may hit as Storm Conall swoops in.

Up to 50mm could fall across the Isle of Wight, Sussex and Kent on Wednesday morning, according to the yellow warning issued by the Met Office, while the average rainfall for November in southern England is 87.1mm. Around 15 to 20mm of rain is widely expected in the warning areas, which also cover London and the South West, while some places could get up to 30 to 40mm.

The forecaster warned at least some travel disruption and flooding of homes and businesses is likely.

On Wednesday morning the Environment Agency (EA) had in place one severe flood warning, meaning there is danger to life, 99 flood warnings, where flooding is expected, as well as 154 flood alerts, warning of possible flooding.

The third storm of the season comes just days after Storm Bert left hundreds of homes flooded, turned roads into rivers and saw winds of more than 80mph.