Storm Darragh brings disruption to Yorkshire

Storm Darragh has caused disruption across Yorkshire, impacting travel and cancelling events.

Christmas markets across the region were closed on Saturday due to high winds. York and Leeds Christmas markets were expected to reopen on Sunday.

The River Esk flooded at Danby and Lealholm with North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service called to a report of person trapped in a vehicle in floodwater in Castleton.

Flood warnings remain in place across North Yorkshire and yellow weather warnings for wind are also in force for the whole of Yorkshire until 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

At Castleton the level was 2.86m (9ft 4in). Property flooding is possible when it goes above 2.50m

Live updates as Storm Darragh batters UK

Gusts of more than 50mph (80km/h) were recorded at Topcliffe, near Ripon, and Leeming on Saturday afternoon with many routes affected.

Cross Country trains through Sheffield and Leeds were delayed by more than an hour on Saturday due to speed restrictions on the lines. LNER services to London were also affected.

On Saturday evening, York City Council warned residents to avoid riverside paths.

A flood alert is in place along the North Yorkshire coast, from Whitby to Filey, with gusts of more than 70mph recorded along the coast on Saturday night.

