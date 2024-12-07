Storm Darragh causes chaos across UK as 96mph winds leave one dead and hundreds of thousands without power

Storm Darragh wreaked havoc across the UK on Saturday, with one person killed, flights and trains cancelled and hundreds of thousands of homes left without power.

Winds of up to 96mph battered the nations as the fourth named storm of the season caused major disruption, particularly in south Wales and western England, with the threat of more to come on Sunday.

A rare Met Office red warning for parts of Wales and south-west England came into effect on Saturday morning at 1am, with the powerful winds resulting in a government “risk to life” alert issued to three million people. It was the largest use of the system yet, urging residents to avoid driving and to “stay indoors if you can”.

Workers cut a fallen tree blocking the slip road to the M1 to Belfast after it came down in the storm (Getty Images)

British Airways cancelled more than 100 short-haul domestic and European cancellations at London Heathrow, including multiple flights to and from Paris, Edinburgh, Jersey, Milan, Nice and Vienna, while transatlantic flights from the US were diverted to Brussels.

And a major incident was declared by Dyfed-Powys Police in Wales on Saturday evening with the force receiving a huge number of calls on fallen trees and poor driving conditions. But the storm also impacted other parts of the country. In Longton, near Preston, a man in his 40s died after a tree fell on to his van on the A59 dual carriageway in Lancashire.

For live updates on Storm Darragh - visit our blog by clicking here

A surfer rides a wave at Porthcawl, south Wales despite warnings from the Met Office (AFP via Getty Images)

A dog walker who was first to the scene told The Independent how he tried to push the tree off the van. Terry Tinker said: “I’ve got a peg leg and a walking stick so I couldn’t do much to help. It was horrible.” The victim’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

Sporting events including the Aldershot races were cancelled and the much anticipated final league Merseyside derby at Goodison Park between Everton and Liverpool was postponed due to the powerful gales and heavy downpours. All the Royal Parks closed, including their cafes, kiosks, park roads and cycleways, so London’s Winter Wonderland was one of a number of Christmas-themed attractions that stayed shut.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Northern Ireland, England and Wales were left without power.

Storm Darragh lashed parts of the UK with strongest gusts recorded at 93mph (PA Wire)

The Energy Networks Association said 177,000 homes in England, Scotland and Wales had been affected. A spokesperson said around 768,000 customers have been reconnected on Saturday, with more than 1,000 engineers ready to be deployed. A further 395,000 homes were left without power in Ireland, which bore the initial brunt of the storm.

The Cabinet Office’s emergency alert system sent a message to every compatible mobile phone in the impacted areas, containing information about the red warning and guidance on how to stay safe. Mobile phones made a loud siren-like sound even if they were set on silent, with the sound and vibration lasting for about 10 seconds, although some people claimed they did not receive it.

Ahead of the downpours, the Met Office said periods of heavy rain in south and mid-Wales through Saturday are likely to see 20-30mm fall in three to six hours. Totals of 80-90mm are possible by the evening, which is about half a month’s worth of rain in one day. The Met Office said 55mm of rain fell in parts of Cumbria since Friday afternoon, while 44mm was seen in south Wales. As of Saturday evening, the Environment Agency had 144 flood alerts and 28 flood warnings in place across the country.

An airport transfer bus is pictured after leaving the road in Northern Ireland (Getty Images)

National Rail said the storm was likely to affect services across the whole network over the weekend as it warned people to check their journey in full before travelling as it may mean the last services of the day are cancelled.

With further yellow wind warnings in place across much of the UK, including London and the South East, on Sunday, Britons were already counting the cost of the damage from Darragh. Strong winds ripped up Llandudno Pier in North Wales, damaged roofs of businesses along the Bristol Channel and brought down trees in residential areas in Wales.

Paul Williams, general manager of Llandudno Pier said it may cost £250,000 to repair. He said: “Overnight one of the kiosks, one of the original ones, which is roughly 148-years-old was ripped up.

“It’s the first time in its history that it has been tipped to one side,” he continued. “The ice cream stand at the end of the pier has been ripped up and it went into the sea and there are about a thousand pieces washed up on the other side of the bay. The roof has come off the toilet and there’s real fear that we’ll potentially lose the bar and cafe down the end as well.”

The storm brought down trees, like here in Rectory Road in Burnham-on-Sea (EPA)

Professor Andrew Charlton-Perez, meteorologist and head of the School of Mathematical Physical and Computational Sciences at the University of Reading, hailed the UK’s forecasters for preventing more deaths.

He said: “Storm Darragh was well forecast and combined with the clearly communicated warnings seems to have provided the public with the information they needed to to make good decisions to avoid harm.

“This storm is a reminder that the UK is very fortunate to have one of the most effective public weather services in the world. This should spur us on to help deliver on the UN’s commitment to develop early warnings for all, and provide similar life-saving warnings for people wherever they live in the world, whether in Lilongwe or Llandudno.”

The yellow weather warnings in place for wind across the UK on Sunday (Met Office)

The Met Office issued the red weather warning – the most serious type – on Friday for wind, meaning dangerous weather was expected and people were urged to take action to keep themselves and others safe.

The now-expired warning, which also led to the cancellation of events including Christmas attractions, was in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday.