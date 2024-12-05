Storm Darragh latest: UK braces for 80mph winds and heavy rain as Met Office issues amber weather warning

Storm Darragh could bring 80mph winds in some parts of the country (PA)

A danger to life warning has been issued for this weekend with flooding, heavy rain and 80mph winds expected as Storm Darragh batters large parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings for rain and wind between Thursday and early on Sunday morning, covering large parts of the UK barring northern Scotland.

Two amber weather warnings on Saturday for “potentially damaging winds” are in place for Northern Ireland and the entire west coast of England and Wales, along with southwest Scotland. A danger to life warning is in place for these areas.

The Environment Agency is monitoring the progress of Storm Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season, ahead of the weekend.

With the possibility of flooding, particularly across parts of north and west England, the agency has advised people not to drive through flood water.

“Environment Agency teams are out on the ground and will support local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car,” Ms Smith said.

Mapped: Where will Storm Darragh hit?

Storm Darragh to arrive by Friday evening

Met warns of ‘damaging winds’ and ‘danger to life’ on Saturday

Friday’s weather warnings

Drivers warned over flooded roads after danger to life alert as UK set for 80mph winds and rain

How to stay safe in strong wind

20:52 , Alex Croft

The Met Office has issued its top tips for staying safe in areas with strong wind over the weekend.

Here’s what to do if Storm Darragh brings gusty winds to your area, according to the Met:

Protect your property: ”Don’t risk injury to others or damage to your property. Check for loose items outside your home and plan how you could secure them in high winds,” the forecaster says. Plan routes and pack essentials for any journeys: The forecaster stresses that “windy weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous.” Drive slowly and cautiously in strong wind: “Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users,” says the Met Office. Take when near coast: Check forecasts and tides and be aware of large waves, the Met Office says. Take care walking near cliffs. Stay indoors as much as possible: “Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees,” the Met Office says.

19:49 , Alex Croft

Friday afternoon: Storm Darragh hits

Three yellow weather warnings for rain and wind will be introduced at 3pm. A yellow warning for wind from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday will cover the entirety of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern parts of Scotland.

A yellow weather warning for rain will cover Northern Ireland and most of Wales from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday, with the possibility of some “flooding and disruption”.

There are a number of weather warnings in place for Friday (Met Office)

Another yellow warning for rain will cover the southern part of Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 12pm on Saturday, stretching from the Scottish Borders up to Glasgow and Edinburgh, and up the eastern coast to Aberdeen.

Saturday: Severe wind strikes

Alongside the yellow weather warnings starting on Friday, two amber warnings for wind will be introduced in the early hours of Saturday.

The warning, in force between 3am and 9pm on Saturday, encompasses southwest England, western Wales, England’s northwest coast and the southeastern coast of Scotland.

Amber weather warnings for wind will last until 9pm on Saturday (Met Office)

Storm Darragh to arrive by Friday evening

18:51 , Alex Croft

The Met Office’s weather forecast for the next day says Storm Darragh will hit the UK by Friday evening.

“Rain clearing away to the east and southeast this evening, leaving clear periods for many overnight. Some showers in the north and northwest. Winds easing for all, with a patchy frost likely for some western rural areas,” the forecast says for Thursday.

Friday will see a “dry, bright start, with a few showers continuing in the northwest,” before “wet and increasingly windy weather arriving later from the west later as Storm Darragh arrives by the evening.”

Met warns of ‘damaging winds’ and ‘danger to life’ on Saturday

17:59 , Alex Croft

The Met has warned there may be a “danger to life” in the areas which are covered by an amber weather warning on Saturday.

Northern Ireland and the entire west coast of England and Wales - along with the southeastern Scottish coast - have been issued an amber weather warning for rain.

Here is what the Met Office is warning residents to expect:

A good chance of powercuts, with the potential to affect services such as mobile phone coverage

Probable damage to buildings

Longer journey times and cancellations with rail, air and ferry services potentially affected

Danger to life and injuries as a result of flying debris

Closure of roads and bridges, with falling trees a potential hazard

Danger to life from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties

Friday’s weather warnings

17:08 , Alex Croft

The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings for Friday.

They will all come into force at 3pm.

A yellow weather warning for wind, which covers the entirety of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and southern parts of Scotland, will remain in place until Sunday at 6am.

A yellow rain warning will be in place across southern Scotland, stretching up the eastern Scottish coast to Aberdeen. This will be in place until 12pm on Saturday.

There will also be a yellow weather warning for rain covering Northern Ireland and Wales until 12pm on Saturday.

Here’s a map of the warnings issued by the Met Office:

Report: Drivers warned over flooded roads after danger to life alert as UK set for 80mph winds and rain

16:22 , Angus Thompson

Motorists are being urged not to drive through floodwater amid warnings of heavy rain and 80mph winds set to batter large swathes of the UK over the coming days.

The Environment Agency said it is carefully monitoring the progress of Storm Darragh, the fourth named storm of the season, ahead of the weekend after the Met Office issued a rare amber warning for “potentially damaging” winds.

Katharine Smith, flood duty manager from the agency, said heavy rain was expected to move “rapidly” across the north and west of England on Thursday evening, adding minor surface-water flooding was “probable” across parts of North West England, while minor river flooding was possible more widely across the country.

Angus Thompson reports:

Drivers warned over flooded roads after danger to life alert issued for Storm Darragh

Welcome to The Independent’s live blog

16:21 , Alex Croft

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live blog for Storm Darragh.

With a danger to life warning and wind speeds of up to 80mph an hour, the UK is set for a turbulent weekend of weather.

Follow here for all the latest updates.