Storm Darragh: Rare ‘danger to life’ red weather warning issued

A person takes shelter under an umbrella as they cross the Sean O’Casey Bridge in Dublin - BRIAN LAWLESS/PA

A rare red weather warning has been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Darragh this weekend.

The Met Office has warned that parts of Wales and the south-west of England could experience significant disruption and a “danger to life” because of 90mph winds on Saturday morning. Storm Darragh is expected to last from Friday evening into Sunday.

Separate yellow and amber warnings for wind are in place for much of England, Wales and southern Scotland from 3pm on Friday until 6am on Sunday. More than 60 flood alerts have been activated ahead of another stormy weekend.

Red warnings – the most serious weather alert issued by the Met Office – are reserved for “very dangerous weather”, where people should take “direct action” to keep themselves safe.

Flying debris and falling trees could pose a risk to life, while beach material could be thrown onto coastal roads and seafronts by large waves.

Cars became trapped in floods in Essex on Friday morning ahead of Storm Darragh - Stephen Huntley/HVC

There could also be damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down, as well as power cuts affecting other services such as mobile phone coverage. Roads, bridges and railway lines may be closed, with delays and cancellations likely to bus, train and ferry services and flights.

The red warning, which will be in place from 3am to 11am on Saturday, is the first to be issued since Storm Isha brought damaging winds to the north of England and Scotland in January. Two people died during the storm.

Jason Kelly, the Met Office’s chief forecaster, said: “In the red warning area, we could see wind gusts of up to 90 miles per hour along the coasts of west and south Wales as well as funnelling through the Bristol Channel, with some very large waves on exposed beaches.

“Although there is a lower likelihood of impacts outside of the red and amber warning areas, this doesn’t mean you won’t see them. We are likely to see impacts across the whole of the country and people should keep an eye on the latest forecast details and prepare for the bad weather, especially if planning to be out and about on Saturday.

“Some areas are likely to have a relatively quiet start to Saturday, weather-wise, but winds will quickly increase from the west through the day.”

Footage from Friday night showed heavy wind and rain hitting Wakefield, West Yorkshire, causing tiles to fall from roofs and bins to be blown across streets. Drivers were encouraged to postpone journeys and not park near large trees.

Alice Simpson, an RAC breakdown spokesman, said: “A red weather warning is highly unusual and should be heeded as it can indicate a risk to life.”

She added: “We strongly advise drivers to postpone their journeys if they can. Anyone who must drive should stick to major roads, reduce their speed significantly, always keep a firm grip of the steering wheel and be on high alert for debris in the road.

“Exposed rural and coastal routes will be particularly treacherous. Drivers in these areas should be wary of any high-sided vehicles as they are at risk of being buffeted off course or, worse still, blown over.

“We also suggest parking well away from large trees due to the danger of falling branches or whole trees being uprooted.”

The warning comes as communities are still recovering from the impact of Storm Bert. Met Office officials were criticised over the forecasting of the storm, when red warnings were not issued despite devastating floods across South Wales.

The largest ever use of the Government’s Emergency Alert system was sent on Friday evening to the phones of around three million people living in areas covered by a red weather warning.

People living in Wales and the South West received a siren-like alert at 6:45pm, warning them of high winds expected overnight.

The alert sent to people on Friday night - ATHENA

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “The Emergency Alert system will send a message to every compatible mobile phone in the impacted areas, containing information about the red warning and guidance on how to stay safe into Saturday.

“This will be the largest ever use of the system outside a test scenario.

“Mobile phones will make a loud siren-like sound even if they are set on silent. The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

“The UK Government has well rehearsed plans in place for severe winter weather and is working with teams from devolved governments, local authorities, the emergency services and other public bodies to coordinate the response to any disruption.”