Storm Debby Looms Over North Carolina's Outer Banks

Outer bands of the slow-moving Tropical Cyclone Debby reached coastal North Carolina on Tuesday morning, August 6, footage shows.

A flood watch was in effect for parts of eastern North Carolina through Friday evening as the National Weather Service (NWS) advised of “days” of storm conditions ahead.

Rainfall totals up to 15 inches were possibly locally by Friday, the weather service warned.

Footage taken by Brian Leshak shows clouds looming over Nags Head on the Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Tuesday morning. Credit: Brian Leshak via Storyful