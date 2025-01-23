Storm Eowyn: All the cancellations and closures
Flights, rail services, sporting fixtures and hospitals were all affected on Friday after Storm Eowyn slammed into the UK, with disruption expected into the weekend.
The weather warning comes into force at 10am on Friday.
Millions of people across the UK and Ireland have been warned to stay indoors because of Storm Eowyn.
The detritus of Eowyn crackles and crunches underfoot in Lahinch. Smashed roof slates mix with the remains of guttering, plants, shattered glass and a dead blackbird. Patsy Glynn, a retired nurse, tentatively poked her head out of her period home on Main Street.
As temperatures plummet across Canada, it's important not to ignore potential signs of damage to your home and vehicle.
Temperatures moderate as we head into the weekend, but bands of lake-effect snow could impact some weekend travel plans in southern Ontario
Would you ever guess that Florida recorded more snowfall in January than St. John's, N.L.? It just happened
The winter storm that brought historic snowfall to the Southern United States is not finished, yet, and it's gaining strength
While the deep freeze is behind us, an active pattern will keep conditions busy across much of Canada for the next week
The Ventura County fire just north of Los Angeles was initially estimated to be 3 acres, but has since burned 50 acres.
Storm Eowyn could bring winds of up to 100mph to Scotland, the Met Office has warned.
Wildfires in California continue to rage and prompt more evacuations.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evacuation orders were lifted Thursday for tens of thousands as firefighters with air support slowed the spread of a huge wildfire churning through rugged mountains north of Los Angeles, but new blazes erupted in San Diego County, briefly triggering more evacuations.
A fast-spreading wildfire that erupted this week northwest of Los Angeles roared from nothing to nearly 10,000 acres − in a matter of hours.
A major storm spread heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain across the southern United States on Wednesday, breaking snow records and treating the region to unaccustomed perils and wintertime joy. In Alabama, the weight of the snow collapsed the dome of the Mobile Civic Center, which was being demolished to make way for a new entertainment facility.
Forecasters are warning of heavy rain along with strong winds on Thursday ahead of Storm Eowyn, which threatens to bring dangerous gusts of up to 90mph.
A fire broke out Wednesday night along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, burning about 20 acres and spurring an evacuation warning.
U.S. officials didn't even bother to ask Australia for help battling the Los Angeles fires.
STORY: :: Authorities say they have 'the upper hand'in the Hughes fire but blaze remains 'difficult':: January 22, 2025:: Santa Clarita, California::Anthony MarroneLos Angeles County Fire Chief “The Hughes fire is now estimated to be over 9,400 acres with 0% containment, with no structures reported damaged or destroyed. We have over 4,000 firefighting personnel assigned to the incident, and we had a very robust ground and air response to the incident that you see behind me.”“The National Weather Service has extended the red flag warning through 10 a.m. on Friday (January 24) for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Light to moderate Santa Ana winds will continue tonight and into Thursday. (January 23) The situation remains dynamic and the fire remains a difficult fire to contain, although we are getting the upper hand.”::Robert LunaLos Angeles County Sheriff“Right now, The numbers that I have is that we have approximately 31,000 people who are affected by our evacuation orders. Another 23,000 that are impacted by evacuation warnings.”“We were able to put in tens of thousands of gallons of retardant on the south side of the fire because the fire was moving to the southwest. It was really the aircraft, in addition to all of those ground resources which allowed us to get the upper hand.”The Hughes Fire ignited near the Caustic Lake area and has already scorched an estimated 9,400 acres (38 square km) with 0% containment.Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone cited the Santa Ana winds as fueling the fire, which are expected to persist into Thursday (January 23).Sheriff Robert Luna reported that around 31,000 residents are under evacuation orders, with an additional 23,000 under evacuation warnings. He also noted that a facility at the Pitches Detention Center, housing approximately 476 inmates, had to be evacuated due to the fire.Two major wildfires continue to burn in the Los Angeles metropolitan area. As of Wednesday, the Eaton Fire, which has charred 14,021 acres (57 sq km) east of the city, was 91% contained. On the west side, the larger Palisades Fire has scorched 23,448 acres (95 sq km) and is 68% contained.
Central and Eastern Canada have been plunged into the depths of winter this week, as a cold snap stretching from eastern Alberta to Atlantic Canada was in full swing Tuesday and Wednesday, in some cases straining power grids.An outage cut power to nearly 100,000 Montreal addresses early Tuesday as temperatures dropped to -15 C. More than 15,000 were still left without power by noon. Early Wednesday morning, Hydro-Québec reported separate outages at more than 3,700 locations in Montreal, while pa
The worst of the storm is expected to hit on Friday morning with winds predicted to reach up to 130kph.