Storm Eowyn damage to schools in Northern Ireland cost millions, Stormont told

Storm Eowyn caused millions of pounds of damage to school buildings across Northern Ireland, Stormont has heard.

The storm brought high speed gusts which felled trees and damaged power lines across the region last month, leaving many without electricity for days.

Education Minister Paul Givan said his officials are still counting the full cost of damage from the storm.

“We are still trying to get precise details … this assessment is currently in the region of £6 million attributable to the cost to the department from the storm, and on the capital side £2 million,” he said.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Givan’s department was allocated £3 million last week to help mitigate the costs associated with storm damage.

Speaking during questions for his department in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr Givan said the Education Authority’s maintenance helpdesk received in excess of 1,000 calls following the storm, ranging from missing roof tiles to significant structural damage.

Mr Givan thanked all school staff, Education Authority staff and NIE Networks for their work to repair the damage in challenging conditions.

He said 60 schools were not able to open on Monday January 27 with 10 having been significantly damaged and 50 being without power.

But said all had reopened by Friday January 31.

“Significant damage has been experienced across the schools estate.

“The Education Authority’s maintenance teams have been collating damage reports and triaging on a safety basis,” he told MLAs.

“Plans are well developed to address the required remedial works which are likely to be ongoing in some schools for several weeks and indeed months.”