Storm Eowyn LIVE: 'Do not travel' alerts as 100mph wind 'red warning' issued by Met Office

A yellow weather warning for wind has come into force and ‘do not travel’ warnings issued on the railways as Britain braces itself for the arrival of Storm Eowyn.

Storm Éowyn – pronounced "ay-oh-win" – and the fifth named storm of the season will undergo rapid development during Thursday as it moves across the Atlantic.

The Met Office has warned of ‘danger to life’ in some parts of the UK on Friday due to flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material in coastal areas.

The south coast of England, parts of the South West and much of the Welsh coast are covered by a yellow weather warning for wind from 7am until 6pm on Thursday.

London faces its own battle of strong winds, as the capital is under a yellow wind warning between 5am and 3pm on Friday, and the capital among the areas under a ‘tornado’-style risk.

Northern England and Scotland could face gusts of up to 80-90mph winds and in Ireland, a rare red warning has been put in place.

Rare 'tornado event' warning in place for London

09:58 , Megan Howe

The capital could be hit by a rare ‘tornado event’, according to a team of meteorologists at the European Storm Forecast Experiment.

The researchers said: “Given rapid translation of thunderstorms, any tornado could be long-tracked and even a strong event cannot be ruled out.

“The main tornado risk seems to evolve along and [south] of a Bristol-London line.”

London could be at risk of tornado-style event, European meteorologists warn (Estofex)

Rail operations issue travel advice to commuters ahead of Storm Eowyn

09:44 , Megan Howe

The following rail operators have issued travel advice to commuters ahead of Storm Eowyn, which will sweep across the UK on Friday.

Avanti West Coast services will be affected, as people are warned not to travel north of Preston / North Wales routes

LNER services will be affected: do not travel north of York

Lumo services will be affected: do not travel north of Newcastle

Northern services will be affected: do not travel on various routes

TransPennine Express services will also be affected on Friday

Yellow weather warning issued for winds in Wales and southwest England

09:17 , Megan Howe

A yellow weather warning for winds in western parts of Wales, southwest England and the southern coast of England has been ussed from 7am until 6pm on Thuraday.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Strong winds in western parts of Wales, Southwest England and the southern coast of England



Thursday 0700 - 1800



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/khDM9RDV5I — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2025

Weather warning increased to amber ahead of Storm Eowyn

08:56 , Megan Howe

Amber weather warnings for severe winds and widespread disruption have been issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Eowyn on Friday.

Roal and rail cancellations, power cuts and damage to homes are expected.