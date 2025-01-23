Storm Eowyn live: Rare ‘stay at home’ weather warning issued as dangerous 100mph winds pose threat to life

More than four million people across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland have received emergency alerts on their phones in the “largest real life use of the tool to date”, as a damaging storm with winds of up to 100mph bears down on the UK.

The emergency alert system sent guidance on staying safe to every compatible mobile phone in areas covered by a red weather warning for wind, the Cabinet Office said.

Hundreds of schools will close, all trains in Scotland will be suspended, and police have warned people not to travel on Friday in areas under the rare red “danger to life” weather warning for high winds.

British Airways has grounded more than 20 flights.

The Met Office, which issued the red warning to run from 10am to 5pm, said winds would pick up rapidly during the Friday morning rush hour, bringing peak gusts of 80-90mph, and up to 100mph along some exposed coasts.

Forecasters warn that flying debris could put lives in jeopardy, and people are urged to stay indoors.

Police said no road users should travel in or to the red weather warning area, and motorists in areas affected were advised not to drive unless absolutely essential.

Schools in both Scotland and Northern Ireland are set to close on Friday.

21:40 , Jane Dalton

Forecast winds of 80mph around the Forth bridges will close the Forth Road Bridge, road management firm Bear Scotland says.

The Queensferry Crossing and Clackmannanshire Bridge would also be closed to high-sided vehicles, motorcycles and cars with trailers or roof boxes, it said.

Meanwhile, west coast ferry operator CalMac has cancelled all services across its network.

Scotland’s transport secretary Fiona Hyslop warned of widespread disruption to the transport network.

She said: “I would urge people to follow police advice and avoid travel in the area affected by the red warning for wind. If you do need to travel, your journey is likely to be badly disrupted and there will likely [sic] be cancellations to rail, ferry and air services.”

The Forth Road Bridge (Phil Wilkinson - Pool /Getty Images)

Scottish first minister cancels hospital visit as he tells people not to travel

21:00 , Jane Dalton

At the Scottish Parliament, First Minister John Swinney said: “The storm could bring winds up to 100mph. The Met Office advice is clear: the potential impacts include danger to life, structural damage to property and transport and power disruptions.

“We have to be clear – people should not travel.

“Our message is simple: please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”

Mr Swinney chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government Resilience Room – Scotland’s answer to Cobra – on Thursday afternoon, and cancelled a planned visit to the A&E department at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on Friday.

The Scottish Parliament itself will be closed all day on Friday because of the storm, with only essential staff on site.

(Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Areas where schools will close

20:25 , Jane Dalton

Schools and nurseries across Scotland plan to close, except in five council areas.

Orkney and Shetland councils have no plans to close schools, while Aberdeenshire said some would close, Aberdeen City Council said on Thursday afternoon said no decision had been taken. Head teachers will decide on closures in Highland Council.

How the weather will hit Scotland and Northern Ireland at 9am on Friday (Met Office)

Belfast International Airport warns of 'limited operations'

19:50 , Jane Dalton

Services at Belfast International Airport will be limited during Friday’s red weather warning as Northern Ireland prepares for Storm Eowyn, a spokesperson said.

Police have advised that people should not travel on roads in the Met Office’s red weather warning area, and passengers and staff are urged to follow that advice, they added.

“The airport remains in conversations with airline partners and will seek to facilitate their operations where we are able to do so. Airlines will make decisions on the operations of their own flights.

“Passengers should continue to contact their airline for their latest flight information. This is a fast-moving situation and flight schedules will continue to change over the coming hours so passengers should continue to check with their airline throughout today and tomorrow.”

There will be no airport bus services during the warning period, they said.

BA cancels 76 Heathrow flights

19:20 , Jane Dalton

Exclusive:

British Airways has cancelled 76 domestic flights linking Scotland and Northern Ireland with London Heathrow.

They begin this evening, with eight departures grounded. The remaining 68 are morning and afternoon flights on Friday. They are:

ThursdayAberdeen: 2Belfast City: 1Edinburgh: 2Glasgow: 2Newcastle: 1

FridayAberdeen: 14Belfast City: 9Dublin: 8Edinburgh: 16Glasgow: 14Newcastle: 7

NHS boards cancel or postpone appointments and procedures

18:50 , Jane Dalton

NHS Lothian has cancelled all routine, non-urgent planned procedures on Friday due to the red weather warning and postponed most hospital outpatient appointments to protect patients and staff.

NHS Lanarkshire has also postponed all non-urgent appointments in hospital and in the community because people are being advised not to travel.

Professor Caroline Hiscox, chief executive of NHS Lothian, said: “We apologise to the patients affected by these cancellations and will contact them to arrange alternative appointments as soon as possible.

“Teams across Lothian have helped put robust plans in place to ensure that urgent and emergency care is still available, and we are grateful to them for their dedication and resilience.”

Colin Lauder, deputy chief executive of NHS Lanarkshire, said Police Scotland were advising the public not to travel in the affected areas between 10am and 5pm on Friday.

“We have therefore, unfortunately, had to take the decision to postpone all non-urgent outpatient clinics and appointments in the interests of safety.

Due to the Red Alert, NHS Lothian has taken the difficult decision to cancel all routine, non-urgent planned procedures and the majority of hospital outpatient appointments.



For more information, check ➡️ https://t.co/jweTaPJUjl pic.twitter.com/vDJ3WwN37X — NHS Lothian (@NHS_Lothian) January 23, 2025

National Express curtails coach routes

18:25 , Jane Dalton

Some National Express coach services will be curtailed on Friday because of Storm Eowyn, writes Simon Calder.

They were all due to run within the red weather warning area across Scotland and northeast England.

On the 182 route to Birmingham heading south, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Hamilton will not be served. Heading north, it will run to Glasgow but not Edinburgh.

The morning coach 591 from Glasgow via Edinburgh, Berwick and Alnwick to London will start in Newcastle.

A spokesperson for National Express said: “Safety is our number one priority. While most of our services are expected to operate as scheduled, we have cancelled or amended some services through Scotland during the red weather warning on Friday 24 January.

“We’re asking customers to check our website before travelling. We are closely monitoring the weather conditions and will update our website when there is new information to share.”

Loud emergency alerts sent to mobiles

18:16 , Jane Dalton

More than four million people across Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland have received loud emergency alerts on their phones in the “largest real life use of the tool to date”, the government said.

The emergency alert system sent a message to every compatible mobile phone in areas covered by a red weather warning for wind, a Cabinet Office spokesperson said on Thursday.

They said: “In [the] light of the deteriorating weather conditions and associated disruption, and in consultation with the Scottish government and Northern Ireland executive, the Cabinet Office will issue emergency alerts early this evening to people affected by the warnings in Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

“Mobile phones will make a loud siren-like sound even if they are set on silent. The sound and vibration will last for about 10 seconds.

“Approximately 4.5 million people will receive the emergency alert in the largest real life use of the tool to date.”

Warning for drivers

17:58 , Jane Dalton

Drivers in Edinburgh are being warned of the high winds (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Drivers have been warned not to take to the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Red is the most severe of the three colour categories of warning, above yellow and amber.

British Airways grounds more than 20 flights

17:33 , Jane Dalton

Airlines and airports are bracing for severe disruption as Storm Eowyn approaches, writes Simon Calder.

Besides the challenges of flying in high winds, there is the issue of staffing. Traffic Scotland’s warning against road travel applies to Edinburgh and Glasgow airports, and aviation workers will not be able to use trains because they have all been cancelled.

The Independent has identified more than 20 flights grounded by British Airways as Storm Eowyn approaches. Some early evening departures from London Heathrow to Scotland and Northern Ireland have been cancelled, with corresponding cancellations southbound on Friday.

In addition, BA has grounded four round trips from London City to Edinburgh, two to Glasgow and one to Dublin.

A spokesperson for Edinburgh airport said: “We will have operational staff on-site for the first wave (early morning traffic) which falls out with the red warning, and it is then for airlines to decide how best to operate. At that point, we will facilitate operations as best we can.”

An easyJet spokesperson said: “Due to the severe weather warning in place tomorrow and over the weekend for parts of the UK, disruption to some flights is expected.

“We advise customers due to fly with us in the coming days to check our Flight Tracker page for the most up-to-date information and any customers who wish to change their plans can contact our customer service team for their options.”

Storm Eowyn disrupting many transport links.

All ScotRail trains cancelled on Friday.

Rail passengers urged not to travel north of Preston or York.

Most Irish Sea ferries likely to be cancelled on Friday, with some cancellations going in on Thursday night.https://t.co/pSbWaMG0UR — Simon Calder (@SimonCalder) January 23, 2025

20 Scottish local authorities to close schools

16:57 , Athena Stavrou

A total of 19 local authorities in Scotland have now announced all schools in their respective areas will be closed because of storm Eowyn on Friday.

Stirling, Falkirk, Angus and Fife councils all announced via social media that all of their schools would be shut with the red weather warning due to come into effect at 10am on Friday.

The four councils join Glasgow, Edinburgh, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Fife, North and South Lanarkshire, North Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Midlothian, East and West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde, Argyll and Bute, Clackmannanshire and Falkirk councils, which have said all schools and nurseries will be closed.

Travel services suspended in Northern Ireland

16:24 , Athena Stavrou

Bus and train services have been suspended in Northern Ireland during the red weather warning in place on Friday morning for Storm Eowyn.

Translink’s director of service operations, Ian Campbell, said: “We have worked closely with the multiple emergency planning agencies, and this decision to cancel services is necessary to ensure the safety of all our customers and employees.

“Amber alerts for strong winds are also in effect for most of tomorrow which will likely impact services even after the red alert ends.

“We will be working collaboratively with all agencies to assess any damage to both road and rail routes and only resume services when it is safe to do so.

“There is likely to be fallen trees and extensive debris that will need to be cleared, and bus and train services may need to operate with speed restrictions or operate diversions for bus services if roads are impassable.”

Train operators issue “Do Not Travel” warnings for Friday

15:42 , Simon Calder

Northern Trains has issued a Do Not Travel warning covering all services in Cumbria, Blackpool North to York, Wigan to Leeds, Manchester Victoria to Leeds via Hebden Bridge, Huddersfield to Sheffield, Leeds-Nottingham and the new Northumberland line from Newcastle to Ashington.

TransPennine Express has already urged passengers not to attempt to travel from northern England to Scotland on Friday.

It is now telling passengers: “We are advising customers to avoid travelling, unless absolutely essential, between Manchester, Huddersfield, Leeds and York. Services which we are able to operate across the rest of the TransPennine Express network will run to an amended timetable and may be subject to significant disruption with short notice delays, alterations and cancellations all possible.”

(PA Wire)

Dramatic footage shows high wind pulling shed off ground

15:40 , Athena Stavrou

Dramatic footage has been circulated online of extremely strong winds in Cornwall.

Several videos and pictures shared on social media shows objects being swept away in winds and even an entire shed being lifted from the ground.

Earlier, European Storm Forecast Experiment published a map putting southern England under a level 2 tornado warning for severe wind gusts with a few tornado events possible.

They said: “a strong event cannot be ruled out”.

⚠️Watch to the end ⚠️



Possible downburst or mini tornado

Bodmin way after torrential downpours, hail and thunder went through near Bodmin



Video courtesy of Nikki Selwood.@BBCCornwall@alpinoservices@AnthonyStorms7@bbcweather @BlackCountryWX @DundeeSat @dundonradio… pic.twitter.com/fEOlk1DoPt — Kernow Weather Team (@KWTWeather) January 23, 2025

More schools and nurseries to close

15:30 , Athena Stavrou

All schools and nurseries across Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, Fife and Falkirk councils will be closed on Friday because of Storm Eowyn.

The four councils are the latest to confirm closures in Scotland, taking the total to 16.

Glasgow, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, North and South Lanarkshire, North Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Midlothian, East and West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute councils previously said all schools and nurseries will be closed on Friday.

Thousands of train journeys suspended

15:14 , Athena Stavrou

Britons are facing a day full of disrpution on Friday, as rare red weather warnings come into place triggered by 100mph winds brought by Storm Eowyn.

Thousands of train journeys have been cancelled, with ScotRail suspending all of its services on Friday.

The company, who operate more than 2,000 rail services a day, said it “would not be safe to operate passenger services due to forecast weather conditions”.

A number of train companies including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, and Grand Central have told customers not to travel on routes across parts of North Wales and Scotland as “very strong winds, rain and snow” are expected to disrupt train services from Friday.

National Rail said in a statement published on Thursday: “Strong winds can blow trees into infrastructure, damaging the overhead lines that power electric trains.

“The winds can mean it’s unsafe to carry out repairs at height – or with certain machinery until the winds have dropped.

“Trains may have to run at a reduced speed causing delays to your journey.”

Widespread cancellations on Irish Sea by Stena Line

14:56 , Alice Reynolds

Stena Line has cancelled almost all of its sailings between Wales and Ireland on Friday. The Fishguard-Rosslare link will not operate at all. In addition, tonight’s 10.30pm sailing from Holyhead to Dublin is cancelled – as are most on the route on Friday. But the 4.30pm and 10.30pm ferries from the Irish capital are currently showing as on time.

From Cairnryan in southwest Scotland to Belfast, Stena Line has cancelled the 11.30pm departure on Thursday. The corresponding ferry from Belfast will sail early to try to avoid the worst of the weather. Friday’s first four sailings each way on the route are cancelled, with the 7.30pm departure in each direction “in doubt”.

Stena Line says: “You can amend your booking online to an alternative sailing or route without any charge fee or fare difference applied.”

All ScotRail services suspended on Friday

14:41 , Athena Stavrou

ScotRail said that all its services will be suspended on Friday January 24.

In a statement posted on X, it said: “With the safety of customers and staff of paramount importance, we will not be safe to operate passenger services due to the forecast weather conditions across Scotland during #StormEowyn.

“All ScotRail services are suspended on Friday, January 24.

“We strongly advise you not to travel, as there will be no train services, and no alternative transport will be available.”

It said that high winds “could lead to trees and other debris falling onto the tracks, trapping trains and putting people in danger. It can also impact service recovery times due to poor road and driving conditions”.

“Once the warnings pass, the network will have to undergo safety inspections before services can be reintroduced.”

The company advised people to check the ScotRail website or app before travelling on Saturday morning.

(Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Rail: East Coast main line in disarray all weekend

14:30 , Barney Davis

Passengers on the UK’s flagship railway, the East Coast main line, face disruption all weekend.

The line connects London King’s Cross with Yorkshire, northeast England and Scotland. On Friday passengers are advised not to travel north of York, and the stretch from Newcastle to February is completely closed.

Passengers booked on LNER for Friday can use their tickets for Friday on Thursday or up to Monday 27 January – but at the weekend London-Peterborough is closed for engineering work.

The rail firm says: “LNER services will start and terminate at Peterborough, where rail replacement coaches will operate to Bedford for train services to London St Pancras.”

Hull Trains is running services via Sheffield to St Pancras, with journey times increased by about an hour.

(Simon Calder)

More Scottish schools to be closed tomorrow

14:06 , Barney Davis

Scotland’s Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop there will be widespread disruption to the transport network as more counties announce their schools will close.

She said: “I would urge people to follow police advice and avoid travel in the area affected by the red warning for wind. If you do need to travel, your journey is likely to be badly disrupted and there will likely be cancellations to rail, ferry and air services.

“Traffic Scotland will provide the most up-to-date information on the trunk roads throughout the warning periods, via their website, social media channels and radio broadcasts.

“The conditions will inevitably cause major disruption to rail, ferry and aviation services too, so please contact your operator to see if your journey has been affected.”

North and South Lanarkshire, North Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, Midlothian, East and West Dunbartonshire, Inverclyde and Argyll and Bute councils have all confirmed their schools would be closed with the red weather warning for wind in force.

They join Glasgow, East Ayrshire and West Lothian, which made the same announcements on social media earlier on Thursday, bringing the total number of authorities with all schools closed to 12 in Scotland.

National Rail issue warning

14:03 , Barney Davis

A number of train companies including Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, and Grand Central have told customers not to travel on routes across parts of North Wales and Scotland as “very strong winds, rain and snow” are expected to disrupt train services from Friday.

National Rail said in a statement published on Thursday: “A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for today, affecting southern parts of England and the coast of Wales.

“In addition to this, red, amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued due to Storm Éowyn and is expected to bring very strong winds, rain and snow to most parts of Great Britain on Friday 24 January, and across parts of northern England and Scotland on Saturday 25 January.

“Strong winds can blow trees into infrastructure, damaging the overhead lines that power electric trains.

“The winds can mean it’s unsafe to carry out repairs at height – or with certain machinery until the winds have dropped.

“Trains may have to run at a reduced speed causing delays to your journey.”

Most dangerous storm in country’s history

13:27 , Barney Davis

Ireland is to face one of the most dangerous storms in its history, with wind speeds of up to 130km per hour inland across the country.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group said in its briefing in Dublin that Storm Eowyn will be one of the “most severe” Ireland has experienced.

Keith Leonard, the group’s chairman, said it will be “destructive, dangerous and disruptive”.

Eoin Sherlock, head of forecasting at Met Eireann, warned that the jet stream will bring storms of “incredible intensity” which has left Ireland in the “firing line”.

(Brian Lawless/PA Wire)

Gusts to approach record levels

13:02 , Barney Davis

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he said.

“It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland. Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

Irish Sea ferries between Scotland and Northern Ireland cancelled

12:56 , Simon Calder

P&O Ferries has cancelled three sailings each way on Friday between Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The company says: “We regret to inform you, due to Storm Eowyn, the 4am, 8am and 12 noon sailings tomorrow (24/01/25) from Larne and Cairnryan are cancelled.

“We will contact affected customers shortly to discuss alternative arrangements. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“We aim to restart service with the 4pm departures from both ports, delayed until approximately 5pm. However this is subject to change dependant on weather conditions.”

Stena Line has cancelled its first five Friday sailings from Cairnryan to Belfast, and the 7.30pm departure is currently “in doubt”.

Mapped: Red warnings across Northern Ireland and Scotland

12:45 , Barney Davis

(PA Wire)

Drivers should ‘consider whether their journey is necessary’ , says AA

12:45 , Athena Stavrou

Drivers are being urged to consider whether or not their journeys are necessary as Storm Eowyn strikes parts of the UK.

Chris Wood, AA Patrol of the Year, said: “As the warning has risen from Amber to Red in the most northern and western areas of the UK, we urge drivers to consider whether their journey is necessary and if not postpone it.

“If you do need to travel, make sure you’re prepared for what you may encounter. Expect to come across fallen branches and other debris on the roads, especially in rural areas.

“Allow extra time for your journey, as it’s likely to take longer than usual. Pack the essentials for emergencies in case you do breakdown – warm waterproof clothing, a torch, and a flask of hot drink. Ensure your mobile phone is fully charged and download the AA app and what3words to help us get to you faster if the worst should happen.”

(Aaron Chown/PA Wire)

BBC meterologist warns of gusts reaching 140mph

12:30 , Barney Davis

Some crazy wind gusts forecast for Friday morning #StormÉowyn



- West coast Ireland 100-140mph 😬

- Western Isles of Scotland and Irish Sea coasts 90-110mph.



🚨 This will be an exceptional storm! pic.twitter.com/KXoNeFVUwr — Simon King (@SimonOKing) January 23, 2025

Scottish Government’s Resilience Room activated

12:23 , Athena Stavrou

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney told MSPs: “The storm could bring winds up to 100mph.

“The Met Office advice is clear, the potential impacts include danger to life, structural damage to property and transport and power disruptions.”

He said the Scottish Government’s Resilience Room was activated this morning to co-ordinate help and to support Scotland’s frontline responders.

Speaking immediately before First Minister’s Questions, Mr Swinney said he would chair a meeting of the Resilience Room after First Minister’s Questions and further advice would be issued.

First minister tells people in Scotland not to travel during warnings

12:19 , Athena Stavrou

Scotland’s first minister John Swinney told people not to travel in affected areas during the red weather warning for Scotland.

In a statement at the Scottish Parliament, he said: “We have to be clear, people should not travel and Police Scotland will issue a formal ‘do not travel’ advisory notice shortly.

“Councils will make decisions today on school closures.

He added: “Red weather warnings like this are very rare. Our message is simple, please follow the advice from the Met Office and the police, take this seriously and stay safe.”

Northern Ireland to see 90mph winds as all schools advised to close on Friday

12:05 , Athena Stavrou

A Met Office spokesperson said peak rush hour wind speeds of 80-90 miles per hour are expected across Northern Ireland, with up to 100mph in some exposed locations.

“An extremely windy spell with disruption and potentially damaging winds tomorrow morning,” he told PA.

“It’s a big deep area of low pressure covering Northern Ireland hence the warning that covers Northern Ireland.

“Top wind speeds are expected on higher ground or exposed locations, potentially around coasts.”

The record for a gust in Northern Ireland is 124mph in Kilkeel in Co Down in January 1974.

All Northern Irish schools to close on Friday

11:39 , Barney Davis

All schools in Northern Ireland have been advised to close on Friday amid a rare red warning for wind issued for Storm Eowyn, Stormont’s Education Minister Paul Givan has said.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff,” he said.

“Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”

Across the Irish border Met Eireann has issued a rare nationwide red warning for wind across the Republic of Ireland, describing possible “danger to life”.

Extreme risk to life during Storm Eowyn - Irish premier Simon Harris

11:02 , Barney Davis

There is an “extreme” risk to life during Storm Eowyn, Irish premier Simon Harris has said.

Mr Harris said he had been briefed on the storm approaching Ireland from midnight.

Amid a nationwide red weather warning, he said: “Storm Eowyn is dangerous, destructive and damaging.

“We cannot give a higher warning than nationwide red. The risk to life is extreme and real.

“You need to pay attention. Do not travel. Do not go near the sea.”

New weather map reveals strong and damaging winds in Northern Ireland

10:32 , Barney Davis

⚠️⚠️🔴 Red weather warning issued 🔴⚠️⚠️



Strong and damaging winds in Northern Ireland



Friday 0700 – 1400



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfS950



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/IYBLMzCZhD — Met Office (@metoffice) January 23, 2025

‘Small chance of isolated tornado today’ - Met Office

10:29 , Barney Davis

A Met Office spokeswoman told The Independent: “There is a small chance of an isolated tornado today (23 Jan 2025) as a squally front moves eastwards, primarily Wales and central and/or southern parts of England, but the chance in any one location is very low.

“Most areas will just experience a period of heavy rain and gusty winds, perhaps with some hail and thunder in places, before it clears to the North Sea during the afternoon.

“A Yellow warning for wind is in force for southern England and parts of Wales until 6pm today.

“Around 30 tornadoes a year are reported in the UK but here in the UK we do not ‘warn’ for tornado’s as they do in countries like the USA as these are typically small and short-lived, but can cause structural damage if they pass over built-up areas.”

Met Office issues rare red warning with 100mph winds to strike coastal areas

10:00 , Barney Davis

The forecaster warned that very strong winds associated with Storm Éowyn causing very dangerous conditions with widespread disruption over Northern Ireland.

They urged people to watch out for:

Flying debris resulting in danger to life

Large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and homes

Very dangerous driving conditions with fallen trees on roads

Power cuts affecting other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Damage to buildings and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down

Roads, bridges and railway lines closed, with delays and cancellations to bus, train, ferry services and flights

Red warnings across Ireland

09:41 , Barney Davis

The Republic of Ireland’s forecasting agency has issued a Status Red wind warnings for 22 counties from Dublin, to Louth, Cork, Galway and Donegal from the early hours of Friday – with some schools set to close.

Status Orange wind warnings are also in place for counties in the south east.

Met Eireann said: “Gale force southerly winds becoming westerly will bring severe, damaging and destructive winds with gusts of up to 130kmh (80mph) widely, with even higher gusts for a time.”

The expected impacts include fallen trees, damage to power lines and power outages, structural damage, very difficult travelling conditions, disruption and cancellations to transport, and wave overtopping.

Status Red is the highest level wind warning issued by the agency and is due to predicted “destructive gusts in excess of 130kmh”. Met Eireann said this brings a “danger to life” and “extremely dangerous” travelling conditions.

Storm Eowyn: Rail, road, sea and air travel disrupted as Met Office weather warnings come into effect

09:15 , Barney Davis

Storm Eowyn (pronounced “ay-oh-win”) is forecast to bring strong winds to much of the UK on Friday and into Saturday. The latest bout of severe winter weather is already causing travel disruption, with rail firms cancelling some trains on Friday – one is warning passengers not to travel north of York.

Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent of The Independent, has been surveying the likely damage to travel plans.

Full extent of Storm Eowyn travel disruption as weather warnings come into effect

European Storm Forecast Experiment issue tornado warning for next 24 hours

09:12 , Barney Davis

A level two alert has been issued by the European Storm Forecast Experiment, warning of the possibility of “severe wind gusts with a few tornado events possible” in the south of England on Thursday.

A spokesman said: “A ESFE A level 2 was issued for S UK mainly for severe wind gusts with a few tornado events possible. A strong event cannot be ruled out.“A level 1 surrounds the level 2 area with a similar risk but lower probabilities.”

(European Storm Forecast Experiment)

Where and when snow and 90mph winds will hit UK after Met Office weather warnings issued

09:00 , Alexander Butler

Storm Eowyn map: Where and when snow and 90mph winds will hit UK

Weather map shows likely advance of Storm Eowyn

08:45 , Barney Davis

The low pressure named #StormÉowyn currently has a central air pressure of 1001hPa, but this is expected to drop by 62hPa in the next 30 hours 👀



This is known as explosive cyclogenesis or a weather bomb and will bring damaging winds to some areas on Friday ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/N8iooq5pl1 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 22, 2025

What is causing strong winds?

08:30 , Alexander Butler

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America.

The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this “disruptive spell of weather” are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.

Winds of up to 90mph forecast across UK

08:00 , Alexander Butler

Meteorologists said the strongest winds of up to 90mph were likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while gusts are expected inland of between 60mph and 70mph.

“There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down,” a spokesperson said.

“Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Warnings of travel disruption as Storm Eowny sweeps in

07:56 , Athena Stavrou

As the UK braces for a host of weather warnings to begin as Storm Eowny makes it way across the UK, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder warned travel organisations have already issued warnings for tomorrow.

“The weather is getting worse. It used to be you’d get something like this every couple of years, now it seems to be every couple of weeks.

“You might remember over Christmas we had all kinds of disruption due to high winds. Hundreds of flights cancelled at Heathrow, fog causing problems particularly at Gatwick and Manchester.”

(PA Wire)

Simon Calder breaks down weather warnings

07:51 , Athena Stavrou

As Storm Eowyn makes its way to the UK this week, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder has broken down the weather warnings affecting the country today and tomorrow.

Appearing on Sky News, Simon Calder said: “The weather warning has already started today, yellow wind warning that cover pretty much anywhere on the entire coast from north Wales going anticlockwise all the way around Wales all the way around south-west England all the way around the south coast as far as Ramsgate.

“Tomorrow it gets even worse, basically the entire UK is covered by weather warnings. It’s wind and rain in the south and wind and rain in the north.

“Then you can see that big area covering the whole of Northern Ireland, southern Scotland, north Wales and north England and that is for high winds.”

Met Office warns of danger to life as Britain faces 90mph winds

07:30 , Alexander Butler

Britain is set to be battered by winds of up to 90mph from Storm Eowyn as the Met Office warned of a danger to life in parts of the country over the next few days.

Very strong winds are forecast to strike the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.

The forecaster issued an amber warning of wind from 6am to 9pm on Friday across the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.

There is also a yellow warning of wind for the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England and the midlands.

“Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday,” a Met Office spokesperson said.

Storm Eowyn: Met Office warns of danger to life as Britain faces 90mph winds

Strong winds forecast for Thursday

07:00 , Alexander Butler

On Thursday, a yellow wind warning is in place for much of the south coast of England and west coast of Wales between 7am and 6pm.

The Met Office warned of high waves across coastal routes and sea fronts. In some areas, power cuts are expected.