Storm Gerrit: Disruption expected as bad weather hits NI

Person with umbrella through rain-covered glass

Drivers have been warned to expect hazardous conditions after Storm Gerrit arrived in Northern Ireland on Wednesday morning.

A yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain is in place until 10:00 GMT.

The storm is expected to be felt across the UK, with warnings in place for much of England, Scotland and Wales.

In Northern Ireland, the Met Office has warned of rainfall of up to 60mm in some areas and powerful gusts.

Wind speeds in some exposed parts of the Antrim coast could reach 65 to 70mph.

Inland areas are expected to encounter winds ranging between 40-45 mph.

Specific regions, particularly the eastern counties Antrim and Down, could potentially see up to 30-40mm of rainfall.

Notably, the Mournes and Antrim Hills might witness substantially higher accumulations, with estimates climbing to 60mm.

Possible flooding

Weather warnings for both wind and rain have also been issued across the Republic of Ireland by Irish weather service, Met Éireann.

In County Kerry and west County Cork, a status orange weather warning is in place until midnight on Thursday.

Met Éireann said that heavy rain, followed by heavy showers in the counties on Wednesday, may lead to localised flooding.

The rest of the Republic has been issued a status yellow weather warning for the same period.

In Galway, a status orange wind warning is in place from 18:00 (local time) on Wednesday until 06:00 on Thursday.

The arrival of Storm Gerrit marks the earliest in the season that a storm named with the letter G has arrived.

The previous earliest one was Storm Georgina on the 23rd of January 2018, while the latest was storm Gareth on 11th March 2019.

It is also only the fourth time that storm names have reached the letter G since naming began in 2015.

It comes a week after Storm Pia, named by the Danish weather service, brought strong winds to Northern Ireland.