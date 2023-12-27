Storm Gerrit: Flood and heavy rain warnings for Yorkshire

A flood warning has been issued in East Yorkshire as continued heavy rain was forecast across the wider region.

The Environment Agency (EA) said the warning, which applied to the Upper River Hull catchment, was due to recent rain and high groundwater levels.

A number of lower level flood alerts were also issued in West and North Yorkshire.

A Met Office yellow warning for rain, due to Storm Gerrit, remains in force until 18:00 GMT on Wednesday.

It is one of several warnings for wind and rain in force across the UK due to the storm and drivers have been warned of potentially hazardous conditions.

The Met Office said outbreaks of rain would move northeastwards across northern England throughout the day.

Across the warning area 20-30mm of rain is expected.

The EA has issued only one flood warning in Yorkshire, which applies to the River Hull and its tributaries at Frodingham, Hempholme, Wilfholme and Bursill.

The agency said it expected levels to rise further and was "operating pumps in the area" and would continue to monitor the situation.

Elsewhere flood alerts were published for the Upper River Hull catchments and for the Aire, Derwent, Nidd, Swale, Ure, Wharfe and Calder.

People have been advised by the agency to avoid "low-lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses".

It has also reminded people to not attempt to walk or drive through floodwater.

Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk