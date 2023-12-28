Storm Gerrit: Homes without power as 85mph gales hit Wales

Thundery showers and gale force winds hit much of Wales overnight

More than 100 homes are without power across Wales after Storm Gerrit battered much of the country.

Gusts of up to 85mph (137 km/h) were recorded in Capel Curig, Conwy, overnight.

National Grid said 140 properties were without power across south and mid Wales, with Scottish Power reporting outages across much of north Wales.

One flood warning from National Resources Wales remains in place in the lower Towy valley, Carmarthenshire.

The areas worst affected by power cuts are Newport, with 80 properties affected, and Pembrokeshire with 31.

Outages have also been reported in Anglesey, Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Caerphilly and Carmarthenshire.

A Met Office yellow warning for wind was in place for most of Wales until 03:00 on Thursday.

High winds have meant the M48 Severn Bridge is closed in both directions, with it unlikely to reopen on Thursday, operators have said.

On Wednesday, travel across Wales was highly disrupted, with trains cancelled, roads closed and flood warnings in place.