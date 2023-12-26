Storm Gerrit - Met Office Weather Forecast
An atmospheric river brought heavy rain to the Lower Mainland and South Coast on Christmas Day, with authorities saying flooding in low-lying areas could be possible.Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver's North Shore, saying that rain is expected to become heavier by Monday afternoon. Around 40 to 60 mm of rain is expected to fall there.The warnings for the South Coast come after an ongoing windstorm led to warnings up and down the B.C. coast, with gusts of up to
Beijing records longest cold wave in modern history as heating systems in part of China struggles
A round of high winds and heavy rains will continue for parts of B.C. throughout the overnight hours of Christmas evening into the early hours on Boxing Day. Another system will arrive by the middle of the week
Highways 11 and 17 likely to be significantly impacted by hours of freezing rain between Monday night and Wednesday.
Dense fog is in the forecast across southern Ontario into Christmas, so it’s a good thing Santa has Rudolph to lead the way
Vancouver island is in for a turbulent end to Christmas Day as damaging winds are forecasted. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides the timings and impacts of the system.
A foggy stretch continued Tuesday in southern Ontario ahead of another unseasonably warm late-December afternoon
Rescue crews are urgently searching for a four-year-old girl who slid into a fast-moving river in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint Jean region on Friday.
Weather Network's Shannon Fernando explains how an abundance of atmospheric moisture and a strong upper-level jet will bring stormy weather Christmas night and through Boxing Day. Strong wind gusts can lead to power outages and therefore, caution must be taken.
While America buys over 25 million Christmas trees annually, there are some that don't get strung up with tinsel. Here's what happens to them.
Meteorological phenomena could be behind the parting of the Red Sea, which allowed Moses to help the Israelites escape the Egyptians, a study suggests.
At least two people were dead and more than 120,000 customers in Queensland were without power after severe storms tore through eastern Australia on Monday, officials and authorities said.
Zoo Atlanta just welcomed the cutest Christmas miracle: a baby rhino.
“These aren’t Santa’s flying reindeer!”
FREDERICTON — Christmas Day began for more than 500 customers in New Brunswick without power and by the night that number was down to just under 80 customers affected. The outages are mainly in the southwest corner of the province and the Town of Rothesay. Powerful winds battered New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Monday, and officials said more than 100,000 people woke up in New Brunswick on Tuesday morning without power. NB Power spokeswoman Dominique Couture has said crews were encountering outage
Up to half of garden birds die of cold and hunger in winter. Here’s how to help them survive.
Threatened by malaria-carrying mosquitoes, only five ‘akikiki are thought to remain in the wild. An ambitious project to save the honeycreeper species is underway.
A member of a rare and endangered species related to the giraffe was recently born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, according to zoo officials.
Climate change has made 2023 a record-breaking year.
Freezing rain warnings are in effect for much of northern Ontario as fog patches in other parts of the province continue to reduce visibility and cause dangerous conditions for drivers. Environment Canada listed several regions under freezing rain warnings on Boxing Day, as far west as Kenora-Nestor Falls and spanning to Timmins-Cochrane in the east. It says some regions could face hazards such as ice buildup or a transition to ice pellets and snow, with conditions expected to last overnight. Th