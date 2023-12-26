Storm Gerrit - Met Office Weather Forecast

The Canadian Press

FREDERICTON — Christmas Day began for more than 500 customers in New Brunswick without power and by the night that number was down to just under 80 customers affected. The outages are mainly in the southwest corner of the province and the Town of Rothesay. Powerful winds battered New Brunswick and Nova Scotia Monday, and officials said more than 100,000 people woke up in New Brunswick on Tuesday morning without power. NB Power spokeswoman Dominique Couture has said crews were encountering outage