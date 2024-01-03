Disruption continues after Storm Henk across south-east England

The effects of Storm Henk are being felt by travellers and those living near to rivers across south-east England.

Six flood warnings and about 20 flood alerts remain in place across Sussex, with the River Cuckmere flooding near Hellingly and Alfriston.

There are also flood alerts in force in Surrey and across Kent.

It comes after large parts of England and Wales experienced strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday.

The A21 remains closed in East Sussex after a tree came down and is resting on power lines over the road.

And two people were taken to hospital on Tuesday after a tree came down and crushed their van on the A22 in the Ashdown Forest.

Drivers were stopped from using the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge at the Dartford Crossing because of the high winds.

Kent County Council's highways strategic resilience manager Toby Howe warned motorists to take extra care.

He said: "All of the ground is still very well saturated.

"We have a lot of water running off the fields which finds the lowest place which is often the main roads.

"There will be a lot of water and a lot of debris from fallen branches and trees."

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the south of England, with 20-30mm of rain forecast between 12:00 on Thursday and 03:00 on Friday. It said 40-50mm of rain was possible.

Train disruption

There is disruption on parts of Thameslink, Southern, and the Gatwick Express while repairs to the infrastructure are carried out.

Southern Rail also said delays were expected with repairs ongoing between Uckfield, Buxted and Crowborough in East Sussex.

South Western Railway said trees came down on lines in their network, and there may be changes to some services today as trains and crew may be out of place.

Network Rail apologised for the disruption to journeys

A Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) spokesman said the firm - which operates Gatwick Express, Great Northern, Southern, Thameslink- was working with Network Rail to ensure as many services as possible were still running on schedule.

Story continues

"We have now cleared most lines of fallen trees and other debris, and we continue to work hard to resume a normal service," he said.

"However, most routes will continue to be disrupted until around midday as we recover the timetable."

Flooding

The River Cuckmere in East Sussex is expected to see water levels fall, the Environment Agency said, which could help ease flooding near Hellingly and Alfriston.

However, with another 20-30mm of rain forecast on Thursday the area could see more flooding before the end of the week.

Flooding is also expected for the River Ouse at Barcombe Mills.

There are also flood warnings in West Sussex on the River Adur near Shermanbury, the Western Rother at Flittleworth and between Lodsbridge and Shopham Bridge.

In Kent, there are flood alerts on the River Medway in the Forest Row, Ashurst, Hartfield and Penshurst areas, and also between Yalding and Alfriston, and between Tonbridge and Yalding.

Alerts are also in force on the River Beult between Pluckley and Bethersden to Stilebridge.

UK Power Networks said some customers in the Pirbright area were without power because of issues with overhead power lines. The company anticipates supplies will be reconnected between 15:00 and 16:00 GMT on Wednesday.

A separate outage has affected customers in Ewhurst, Ewhust Green and parts of Cranleigh, Cobham, and the Box Hill/Walton on the Hill areas, the firm said.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.