Storm Henk: Driver dies after tree falls on car in Gloucestershire

Strong winds and rain battered the UK on Tuesday (PA)

A driver has died after a tree fell on the car he was driving in Gloucestershire on Tuesday during strong winds and heavy rain.

Gloucestershire Police said a man in his 50s died in the incident on Tetbury Road, near Kemble.

Officers were called at around 3.15pm with reports of a large fallen tree on the A433 Tetbury Road near the junction with the A429.

"Emergency services, including an air ambulance, attended the location which is between Tetbury and Cirencester," a police spokesman said.

"Despite the efforts of those at the scene a man aged in his fifties and from the Bath area died. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

"The road remains closed as recovery and investigation work continues and motorists are asked to find alternative routes."

Police are appealing for witnesses.

The high winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Henk saw power cuts, transport troubles, property damage and disruption on Tuesday across the UK.

Further travel disruption continued for London commuters on Wednesday.