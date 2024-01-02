Storm Henk: River flood warnings to residents after heavy rain

Flooded areas caused by the River Bollin in Dunham Massey

Residents living near rivers have been warned of flooding dangers as Storm Henk brings heavy rain.

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued flood warnings over the Lower River Irwell catchment areas around Salford.

There are also warnings around the River Mersey including Stockport and Sale, the River Alt from Formby to Huyton and the River Bollin in Knutsford and Macclesfield.

Storm Henk has hit large parts of the UK with high winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office said heavy rain was forecast later in the day with a yellow warning in place from 17:00 to 21:00 GMT.

It said: "Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible.

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer."

The EA had earlier warned residents living by the River Irwell in Kearsley to move pets and family out of their homes after heavy rain.

However these were later downgraded as were warnings for other areas including Lancashire's River Wyre.

The Met Office put out a yellow flood warning for parts of Greater Manchester and Lancashire over the weekend.

