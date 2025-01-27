Storm Herminia: Fresh weather warnings for wind and rain issued after weekend of battering from Storm Eowyn

Fresh weather warnings for heavy rain and wind have been issued for parts of England and Wales by the Met Office after a weekend of battering by Storm Eowyn.

Following miserable weekend weather which saw record wind speeds of 114mph as Storm Eowyn swept through the UK, new warnings have been put in place as the low pressure that caused Spanish-named Storm Herminia arrives.

A warning for periods of heavy rain that could cause some flooding of roads and properties was in place for the West Midlands and most of Wales until 11.59pm on Monday, with the Met Office predicting 20mm to 40mm to fall quite widely and 50mm to 70mm on higher ground.

A yellow warning for rain was also in place in London as well as the southeast and southwest of England until 10am Tuesday.

A yellow wind warning is in place for the east of England, London and the southeast, the southwest of England and Wales until 6am Tuesday.

A major incident has been declared in Somerset due to overnight flooding, with residents in the worst-hit areas being evacuated from their homes.

More than 50 flood warnings are in place for England and two in Scotland as the country recovers from Storm Eowyn.

In the coming days, much of the week will see rain in various parts of the UK.

Sky weather producer Chris England said: "Looking further ahead, it will be very windy again tomorrow in the south with widespread heavy showers, some prolonged, and a risk of hail and thunder.

"On Wednesday, it will be calmer with showers in the north, mainly near north-facing coasts, with the possibility of rain in the Channel brushing the far south of England.

"Thursday will be mostly fine, but rain will move across Ireland and Northern Ireland into the northwest later, and this could be heavy over western Scotland for a time overnight.

"Then, on Friday, one band of mostly light rain will clear the southeast across England by early afternoon, with more rain moving into the northwest overnight."

It comes after Storm Eowyn wreaked havoc in different parts of the UK and Ireland, with the Met Office issuing a swathe of red warnings as record wind speeds were recorded.

Hundreds of thousands lost power after Storm Eowyn hit on Friday, bringing hurricane-force winds to parts of Ireland and the UK.

Around 65,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Northern Ireland, 278,000 in Ireland and 8,000 in Scotland following Storm Eowyn, as at 11.30am. Hundreds of thousands have been reconnected.

Ten schools in Northern Ireland remain closed on Monday due to storm damage, with around 80 schools still without power.

There was ongoing travel disruption due to the high winds, with Network Rail working on repairs and reopening lines when safe to do so, after train operator ScotRail reported it had received reports of 500 incidents across its network and more than 120 trees falling on to tracks.

Two men aged 19 and 20 died in two separate incidents relating to Storm Eowyn.

The 19-year-old died after his car was struck by a falling tree in Mauchline, East Ayrshire, on Friday morning,

Kacper Dudek, 20, died in County Donegal, Ireland, on Friday morning when a tree fell on his car.

While not as powerful as Storm Eowyn, Storm Herminia was named by meteorologists in Spain as it formed in the north Atlantic. It was expected to bring strong winds as it headed toward the UK.

Chris England said that while it is a storm, it is unlikely that it would have been a named storm in the UK as it's effects won't be felt as strongly as they will in Spain and France.

He added: "That doesn't mean it won't have impacts here, especially with structural weakening following Eowyn."

