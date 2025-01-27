Storm Herminia LIVE: Flooding and travel disruption threat as Met Office weather warnings come into effect

Stormy weather is bringing the threat of flooding and more disruption to transport across a swathe of the UK including London.

A yellow wind warning is in place until 6am on Tuesday for large parts of southern England, including the capital, as Storm Herminia - named by meteorologists in Spain - hits the UK.

Heavy rain was also falling on London after a separate Met Office warning for wet weather ran until 6am.

More than 40 flood warnings are in place across England and Wales with the Met Office predicting 20mm to 40mm will fall quite widely and 50mm to 70mm on higher ground.

Okehampton in Devon had 35.8mm of rain on Sunday, while an 83mph gust was recorded in Berry Head, south Devon, and 81mph in Capelcurig, North Wales.

It comes as parts of the UK are still recovering from the effects of Storm Eowyn, with several train lines in Scotland unable to reopen on Monday morning.

The situation in London

11:38 , Will Mata

Gusty winds and light rain showers have been forecast for the capital on Monday.

London is set to feel 9C temperatures amid “occasional heavy showers, with strong gusty winds”.

Transport for London has reported a good service across the board with the exception of the Piccadilly line - where a leaf fall has caused the closure between Rayners Land and Uxbridge.

Airports and mainline rail services have, in the majority, reported good services.

People shelter from the rain beneath an umbrella as they cross London Bridge in central London (Lucy North/PA Wire)

People shelter from the rain as they walk across London Bridge in central London (Lucy North/PA Wire)

Why wasn't Storm Herminia included in the Met Office's list of names

11:41 , Will Mata

There has been some confusion as to how we have arrived at Storm Herminia when the Met Office names storms alphabetically - and we have only just had Storm Eowyn.

Well, Storm Herminia originated in Spain and France and has blown over to northern Europe. Therefore, it was named by the Spanish weather agency and is not considered to be on the Met’s list.

Here is the full process behind the decision making.

How the weather agencies are grouped (Met Office)

Network Rail warns of potential disruptions

11:13 , Will Mata

With weather warnings in place on Monday and Tuesday, Network Rail has warned of the potential for disruption on lines.

The agency has said: “Strong winds can blow trees into infrastructure, damaging the overhead lines that power electric trains.

“The winds can mean it’s unsafe to carry out repairs at height – or with certain machinery until the winds have dropped. Trains may have to run at a reduced speed causing delays to your journey.”

As a result ScotRail and Transport for Wales have both reported disruption to services on Monday morning. See the full list here.

ScotRail said services are disrupted (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

'Everything being done' to reconnect Irish homes to power

11:08 , Will Mata

Ministers have insisted that every effort is being made to restore power supplies that were cut during Storm Eowyn, amid concerns some communities could be left in the dark until next week.

Homes and infrastructure across Ireland were damaged during the nationwide red-level weather event, which brought record-breaking wind speeds and cut power to more than a million customers on the island of Ireland.

A young man was killed after a tree fell on his car in Co Donegal during the storm.

Technicians from England and France were helping restore power to homes and businesses as around 278,000 remained cut off in Ireland and 65,000 in Northern Ireland.

Around 109,000 were without water and 94,000 homes and businesses were without broadband as of Sunday.

Irish deputy premier and foreign affairs minister Simon Harris said that "everything that can be done is being done" to restore supplies.

Scotland's first minister describes 'colossal' clean up task

11:07 , Will Mata

Scotland's First Minister has said reconnecting power in Scotland following Storm Eowyn has been a "colossal" task.

Tens of thousands of homes were left without power after the storm battered the country on Friday with almost 8,000 homes still cut off on Monday morning.

Speaking at an event in Edinburgh, First Minister John Swinney said he had been tracking the situation over the weekend.

"The scale of the challenge has been colossal, utterly colossal," he said.

"Although there are 7,897 people off supply, the number that have been reconnected is in excess of 180,000 since Friday evening."

He added: "I have been engaged with the resilience community and the power companies all weekend and I'm satisfied that there has been a huge mobilisation of resource to try to address this issue."

The situation as it stands in Scotland, the First Minister, is more "diffuse" than over the weekend, with those without power living in more rural areas.

First Minister John Swinney (PA Wire)

Pictures: Europe recovers as Storm Herminia continues

11:05 , Will Mata

Towns in France are getting back to normal on Monday after devastating flooding caused by Storm Herminia.

The Saint-Martin canal overflows in Rennes after heavy rains as the storm Herminia hits western France (REUTERS)

A drone view shows a flooded area at Le Pont Rean in Guichen near Rennes (REUTERS)

A man carries a dog as he walks in a flooded street in Rennes (REUTERS)

Cars are submerged in a flooded street in Rennes after heavy rain as storm Herminia hits western France (REUTERS)

Devon and Wales among the most badly hit places

10:22 , Will Mata

Areas of Wales and south west England have been particuarly badly hit by the storm overnight.

Okehampton in Devon had 35.8mm of rain on Sunday, while an 83mph gust was recorded in Berry Head, south Devon, and 81mph in Capelcurig, North Wales.

A yellow wind warning was in place until 7am on Monday for large parts of southern England, the North West, the West Midlands and Yorkshire.

Flooding saw stretches of the A36 and A303 closed in Devon and Wiltshire overnight, while National Rail said services were running normally between Taunton and Castle Cary after flooding.

A landslide on a road between Tavistock and Lamerton in west Devon (Tavistock Neighbourhood Police Team/PA Wire)

Weather set to be 'unsettled' for several days

10:18 , Will Mata

The Met Office has said the next few days will be “unsettled”.

The UK has just come off the back of the devastating Storm Eowyn and is now set to be on the receiving end of Storm Herminia.

A wet and windy spell arrived in the South West on Sunday morning and was moving across the north of the UK overnight, the Met Office has said.

Meteorologist Marco Petagna said: "Things are going to stay unsettled in the next few days. We're getting successive spells of wet and windy weather, which is obviously adding to impacts.”

While not as powerful as Storm Eowyn, a low-pressure system was named Storm Herminia by meteorologists in Spain which was expected to feel the strongest winds.

The Met Office said Monday is expected to see showers, turning heavy in the south alongside strong, gale-force winds, with snow on the hills in the north.

Gales are expected to ease slowly in the South West overnight but pick up in the far north.

Tuesday is forecast to see further heavy showers in the south with a risk of thunder. Longer spells of rain in the North West as expected to ease later.

The wet and windy weather will remain in the south on Wednesday more settled conditions will be present later in the week.

Storm comes as country recovers from Eowyn impact

10:13 , Will Mata

The effects of Herminia have been felt as Scotland continues to recover from the effects of Storm Eowyn.

ScotRail said engineers had made "great progress" in removing debris and repairing damage, but several lines were unlikely to reopen for the start of services on Monday.

The Largs to Adrossan line will not reopen on Monday after an overhead gantry was brough down by a falling tree.

Avanti West Coast said services to and from Glasgow and Edinburgh had resumed, but warned of late starts and possible delays on Scottish routes.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks said around 74,000 customers remained without power at the end of Sunday following Storm Eowyn, while the Northern Powergrid said teams were working to reconnect more than 150 customers overnight.

The patrol locomotive inspecting the line between Perth and Stirling has found this garden shed near Forgandenny (Network Rail Scotland/PA Wire)

Series of yellow warnings set to bring transport disruption

10:07 , Will Mata

Stormy weather is bringing the threat of flooding and more disruption to transport across large parts of England and Wales.

A series of yellow warnings for wind and rain have been issued for large parts of England and Wales with more than 40 flood warnings in place.

After a Met Office warning for rain over parts of Wales and central, southern and northern England, ran until 6am on Monday, there was little respite with much of the same area under a 24-hour warning for strong and gusty winds from the same time.

A warning for periods of heavy rain that could cause some flooding of roads and properties was in place for the West Midlands and most of Wales until 11.59pm on Monday with the Met Office predicting 20mm to 40mm to fall quite widely and 50mm to 70mm on higher ground.