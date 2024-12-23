Storm-hit road reopens after 110 trees felled

The road has been closed since 7 December when the UK was hit by Storm Darragh [Gloucestershire County Council]

A storm-hit road has reopened after work to clear more than 100 trees was completed.

About 70 trees lining the A436 in Gloucestershire were felled by Storm Darragh on 7 December, resulting in the road being closed between Notgrove and the A429 at Whiteshoots Hill for more than two weeks.

Following safety investigations carried out by Gloucestershire County Council it was found that an additional 40 trees alongside the road needed to be felled, meaning the road had to be closed for longer than first anticipated.

The road reopened at 15:30 GMT on Monday, with the council thanking "residents for their patience and understanding" during the closure.

A man was seriously injured when he was struck by one of falling trees while out walking with his wife on 7 December. The couple were holidaying in the county.

The incident took place when Gloucestershire was largely under a yellow wind warning, while a red warning was issued for coastal Somerset.

Gusts hit more than 90 miles per hour (144km p/h) in areas around the mouth of the River Severn during the storm.

Drone footage posted to the council's YouTube channel, taken by BGG Garden & Tree Care Ltd, showed the trees completely blocking the road and residents' driveways.

One resident said the trees came down like "candles being knocked over".

