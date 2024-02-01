Storm Ingunn Moves North Along Norway Coast

Storm Ingunn brought high winds in northern Norway on Thursday, February 1, local media reported, after approaching the coast the day before.

Satellite imagery released by CIRA shows the storm’s approach on Wednesday.

Local media reported that high winds were causing damage to buildings in Bodoe on Thursday morning.

The Meteorologisk Institutt, the Norwegian weather service, issued weather warnings up and down the coast on Wednesday afternoon, saying hurricane-speed winds could be expected. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful