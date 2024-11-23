Storm inundates Russian River in Sonoma County, California

Sky News

A volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland has erupted for the seventh time since December, prompting evacuation orders. People living in about 50 houses nearby were told to leave, along with guests at the popular Blue Lagoon spa resort southwest of Reykjavik, national TV station RUV said. While the eruption does not pose a threat to air travel, the authorities warned of gas emissions across parts of the peninsula, including the nearby town of Grindavik.