Storm inundates Russian River in Sonoma County, California
Heavy rainfall in Healdsburg, California, caused the Russian River, nestled in the hills of Sonoma County, to overflow as the Pacific Northwest experiences a storm. (AP video by Noah Berger)
As BC Hydro crews work to restore power from the bomb cyclone, another storm steps onto the West Coast stage for this weekend, threatening even more rain, snow and strong winds.
Grab your coats—and possibly your shovels, too. The coldest air of the season is looming over a large swath of Canada to end the month
Environment Canada says a new fall storm will bring winds gusting up to 110 km/h to British Columbia's coast Friday, potentially causing more outages and travel disruption.The forecaster has issued wind warnings or special weather statements across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., saying a low pressure system deepening off the Washington coast is moving northwards.Winds are expected to peak Friday afternoon and evening, before easing overnight or early Saturday. Environment Canada said it does
Winter is waking up in Ontario, with a much colder pattern and snow on the horizon
A strong low will bring rain, snow, and wind to British Columbia in the form of another bomb cyclone. Will this one be as bad? Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
Snowfall warnings span parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, with another potent snowstorm set to hit just about every major city across the region
New wind warnings and special weather statements have been issued across Vancouver Island and coastal B.C., bringing the risk of more power outages and travel disruption, CBC News climate and science specialist Darius Mahdavi tells BC Today host Michelle Eliot. Winds are expected to peak through Friday afternoon and evening.
Barely any breathing room between potent snowstorms across the Prairies this week. The next system takes aim at some major cities with hefty snow totals this weekend
Snow prompted dozens of schools to close in southwest England on Thursday, November 21, as the Met Office issued warnings for most of the country.The Met Office said that snow in southern England would ease during the afternoon, while northern districts would see further snow showers drifting in.According to Devon County Council, at least 88 schools were closed in its jurisdiction alone. Credit: Julia Bramble via Storyful
Cleanup is still underway in Nanaimo in the wake of a "bomb cyclone" that began battering Vancouver Island late Tuesday. Environment Canada warns that another storm is approaching southwestern B.C. While the storm is forecast to be less intense than the previous one, it still has the potential to cause damage and slow down cleanup efforts. Claire Palmer reports.
A developing storm system forecast to swing off the Oregon and Washington coastline on Friday will add to the region's weather woes.
A snowstorm is moving across the Prairies heading into the weekend, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
A volcano on the Reykjanes Peninsula in Iceland has erupted for the seventh time since December, prompting evacuation orders. People living in about 50 houses nearby were told to leave, along with guests at the popular Blue Lagoon spa resort southwest of Reykjavik, national TV station RUV said. While the eruption does not pose a threat to air travel, the authorities warned of gas emissions across parts of the peninsula, including the nearby town of Grindavik.
Hurricane Helene won’t be forgotten any time soon in South Carolina. Just check the data.
With millions of people preparing to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, two strong storm systems are bringing high winds, heavy rain and snowfall to a large swath of the United States this week.
USA TODAY looked at weather records for small towns and big cities to determine the snowiest spots in the nation.
HEALDSBURG, Calif. (AP) — Heavy downpours fell over much of Northern California on Friday, causing small landslides, overflowing a river and flooding some streets, including in parts of San Francisco. Meanwhile tens of thousands of people were still without power in the Seattle area after several days in the dark.
