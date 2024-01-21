Devon and Cornwall: Amber warning as Storm Isha sweeps in

An amber wind warning is in place for Devon and Cornwall, with gusts expected to reach more than 80mph.

The Met Office warning runs from 18:00 GMT on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday.

Forecasters warned Storm Isha could cause damage to homes and buildings, falling trees, power cuts, flying debris and large waves.

Emergency services and local authorities are advising people to avoid travel where possible while the warning is in place.

There is also a yellow warning for rain that is scheduled to last through the night until 06:00.

Devon County Council said it was receiving calls about fallen trees blocking roads

Rail services in the two counties were hit by delays and cancellations on Sunday, including one line that was blocked due to a damaged bridge.

Great Western Railways (GWR) said the damaged bridge meant rail travel between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple was not possible.

It also said a fallen tree was blocking the line between Okehampton and Crediton.

Devon County Council (DCC) said it was also receiving an increase in calls about trees down on roads in the county, with the B3215 near North Tawton blocked by a large tree.

'Noteworthy storm'

Two fallen trees at Bucks Cross, near Bideford, and at Hatherleigh, near Okehampton, have been removed, it said on X.

There have also been a number of power cuts across the region, with the largest affecting more than 400 properties near Exebridge near Tiverton.

About 700 properties were earlier without power in St Tudy near Padstow.

The National Coastwatch station at Stepper Point near Padstow recorded a gust of 89mph (143kph) at 16:51 on Sunday.

Winds were expected to reach 80mph in coastal areas

The Met Office said Storm Isha would be a "noteworthy storm" for Devon and Cornwall, with a risk to life in coastal areas from large waves and debris being blown inland.

Paul Wilkins, duty manager at the DCC Network Operations Control Centre, spoke to the BBC as his team was preparing for Storm Isha on Sunday.

He said the 24-hour control centre would be monitoring the roads across the county, using CCTV, weather data and its own 40 weather stations.

Story continues

Mr Wilkins said teams would be ready to respond to incidents throughout the evening and into Monday and they were expecting "increased phone calls" from the public and police.

He added: "Really consider whether your journey is absolutely necessary."

Paul Wilkins, of Devon County Council, warned drivers to 'expect the unexpected'

He said those who chose to travel should plan routes, give people space and "expect the unexpected", adding "there could be trees, there could be debris."

Cornwall Airport said Eastern Airways had cancelled two flights between Newquay and London Gatwick on Sunday due to Storm Isha, while Dublin flights to and from Exeter Airport were also cancelled due to weather conditions.

GWR warned of "extreme winds" and possible delays up to Monday morning.

South Western Railway said speed restrictions would be imposed across the network from 18:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday, with "alterations and cancellations" possible into Monday.

The ninth storm to hit the UK since September, Storm Isha has prompted amber weather warnings for wind in much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highway management, warned drivers of "surface water flooding and unexpected hazards".

Cornwall Council urged people to "stay safe".

Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said the strongest winds are due to hit between 21:00 on Sunday and 02:00 on Monday.

He said: "Gusts as high as 80mph are due on exposed coasts but there is even the chance of 70mph inland which is unusual inland across a region."

"This is a noteworthy storm for Devon and Cornwall."

Heavy rain is also expected, according to the Met Office, but is due to have largely cleared by 04:00 on Monday, when "blustery showers with sunny spells" are set to continue.

A spokesperson for Energy Networks Association, which represents Britain's energy network operators, said on Friday: "An amber warning brings an increased risk of damage to homes and vital infrastructure.

"Energy network operators are preparing to deal with any damage quickly and safely."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.