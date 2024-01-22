Storm Isha closes Hull's Archbishop Sentamu Academy

A school in Hull has been closed due to damage caused by Storm Isha, senior leaders have said.

On Monday, parents were told Archbishop Sentamu Academy had sustained damage from "strong winds".

Principal Chris Reynolds did not reveal what damage had been caused but said it required "immediate attention and assessment".

Storm Isha, which triggered a Met Office red weather warning, has caused disruption across the UK.

In his letter to parents, Mr Reynolds added: "We have decided to close the academy today while a comprehensive risk assessment is conducted.

"The safety and wellbeing of our students and staff are our top priorities and we want to ensure that the school environment is secure before resuming regular activities."

Elsewhere in the country, Storm Isha has caused travel disruption and left tens of thousands of homes without electricity.

