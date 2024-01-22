Storm Isha leaves trail of damage and disruption

Storm Isha brought fearsome gusts of wind and rain, causing damage and disruption across the West Midlands.

Strong winds, at times gusting at over 50mph, brought dozens of trees down over the weekend.

Emergency services dealt with multiple incidents on the roads, including one in which a campervan left the road, although the driver was thankfully unharmed.

A weather warning has been downgraded by the Met Office, although a yellow warning remains in place till midday.

Sunday's storms saw thousands of people across the region left without power, including in Birmingham's Selly Oak where a huge tree collapsed on a residential street.

Pictures also showed damaged properties in nearby Kings Heath, with debris including glass on the ground and workers helping to clean up the mess.

There was disruption to travel plans with rail lines blocked, including between Shrewsbury and Swansea.

Police said the driver of this car had been going too quick for the conditions on the M6

The driver of a Mercedes was going too quickly for poor weather conditions before losing control and crashing into a barrier on the M6, motorway police said.

Meanwhile, officers in Staffordshire said they were receiving many reports of fallen trees and telegraph polls.

Drivers were warned only to take to the roads if absolutely necessary and allow extra time for journeys.

There was damage to properties in Kings Heath in Birmingham

Jim Rottenbury, station manager for Kings Norton and Northfield, said all of the resources in the area had been made available to deal with incidents.

"That includes all 38 fire stations and our three specialised technical rescue stations who can provide an advanced level of technical rescue in weather conditions such as this," he said.

Storm Isha came just weeks after the West Midlands was hit by flooding, but by Monday morning there was relative calm.

