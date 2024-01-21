Storm Isha likely to bring disruption to NI as warnings issued

Weather conditions could lead to transportation disruption and some power outages

Severe weather warnings will come into effect in Northern Ireland on Sunday as Storm Isha arrives.

High winds are forecast, gusting to up to 80mph (130km/h) on some coasts, with damage and disruption expected and travellers warned to exercise caution.

A yellow warning starts at noon on Sunday and lasts until noon on Monday.

But as the storm increases in severity, an amber warning - the second highest level - comes into force from 18:00 GMT on Sunday until 09:00 on Monday.

That means there is an increased risk of power cuts, damage to buildings, travel disruption, injuries and danger to life because of large coastal waves.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has advised people who need to travel to "exercise extreme caution".

It is warning of debris on roads, fallen trees, the possibility of flooding and, in coastal areas, big waves.

The department has also advised that continuing industrial action could hamper response and clean-up operations, and other DfI services in areas affected, including:

Assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property

Response and clear-up operation to fallen trees and debris on the roads

Repair of serious defects such as manhole collapse or potholes

Gully clearing and cleansing

Response to calls to the flood incident line

Response to flood emergencies

The Met Office advised people to stay up to date with weather forecasts as well as advice from local authorities and emergency services.

#StormIsha will bring a spell of wet and very windy weather to the UK during Sunday and Monday



Here are the latest warnings associated with Storm Isha 👇 pic.twitter.com/fw7l1i2q4D — Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2024

Severe weather warnings have also been issued to parts of Great Britain, which could affect flights and ferry services between Britain and the island of Ireland.

Newry and Mourne District Council have said Castlewellan, Delamont, Kilbroney, and Slieve Gullion forest and country parks will be closed on Sunday due to the storm.

They are expected to open again from noon on Monday, subject to safety inspections.

Red alerts issued

Meanwhile in the Republic of Ireland, a number of severe weather warnings have been issued across the country for much of the day.

A rare red status warning - the highest level - has been issued by Irish weather service Met Éireann for three counties.

The wind alert will come into force at 17:00 local time for counties Galway and Mayo, and 21:00 for Donegal.

Severe and destructive winds are forecast, especially for coastal and exposed areas.

A yellow warning comes into force for the whole of the Republic of Ireland at 11:00 on Sunday until the early hours of Monday and that will be upgraded on Sunday evening to a status orange warning - the second-highest level.

Met Éireann has warned of large coastal waves, difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, and damage to power lines.

A status red marine weather warning has been issued for coastal waters to the north and north west of Ireland, valid from 19:00 local time Sunday until 01:00 Monday.

Ireland's Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned motorists to slow down and allow extra distance as strong winds hit.

#StormIsha bringing very strong, severe and damaging wind gusts tomorrow & into Monday.

⁰⚠️Potential impacts:⁰⁰• Large coastal waves with wave overtopping⁰• Very difficult travelling conditions⁰• Fallen trees⁰• Damage to power lines



➡️ https://t.co/5eFKpX664f pic.twitter.com/YoWDIu347J — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 20, 2024

Storm Isha marks the ninth named storm of the season, which started on 1 September, and is the first storm beginning with the letter 'I' since February 2016.

It follows in the wake of Storm Henk, which wreaked havoc and caused severe damage in parts of the UK in early January.

The worst of the strong winds are expected later on Sunday

Once the storm passes there will be some relief from very strong winds until another wind warning comes into force at 16:00 on Tuesday.

It is forecast to stay in place until noon on Wednesday, with more disruption to travel and utilities expected in that period.

However, the timing of that warning could change between now and then.