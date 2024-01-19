Storm Isha: London to be battered by strong winds as forecasters issue yellow weather warning

London will be battered by strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Isha hits the capital over the weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather alert as it warned of potential travel disruption from 6pm on Sunday until Monday morning.

Forecasters warned that the storm could bring gusts of up to 80mph in parts of the UK over the weekend.

Amber weather warnings have been issued for wind in northern and western England, Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland meaning danger to life in coastal areas due to large waves and debris being blown inland.

#StormIsha has been named by the Met Office and is forecast to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the UK later on Sunday and into Monday

Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/BLC8jTpUC1 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 19, 2024

The Met Office also warned of power cuts and damage to buildings due to the gusts while yellow warnings for rain have been issued for the whole of the UK.

The amber warnings are in place from 6pm Sunday until 9am Monday, while the rain warnings come into force at 6am on Sunday until 6am on Monday.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said weekend “temperatures are going to be much higher than they have been” despite the stormy weather.

He said: “Quite widely we could see places reaching highs of 12C-13C but we need to factor in the strong winds, the rain, the cloud, and so it is not going to feel quite so warm as this might suggest.”

He added: “Temperatures will be on the mild side, lifting as we go through this weekend and staying mild through much of next week. There may be some chillier spells but I think that any frost is likely to be isolated if we see any at all.

“There could be some overnight fog, particularly where we see drier calmer weather towards the South East.”

It comes after the Arctic blast hitting the UK this week prompted temperatures to plunge as low as -6C in the capital on Thursday.

However, the Met Office said that freezing temperatures will start to disperse in the south of England from Friday, with a return to milder temperatures over the weekend.

Temperatures will increase to highs of 12C next week from the low figures of recent days.

Britain experienced its coldest January in five years and chilliest night this winter as the mercury dipped to -11C in parts of England on Tuesday.

A view of a frozen Lochan na Achlaise in Rannoch Moor, Scotland, on Wednesday (Getty Images)

Travel warnings are in place across Scotland due to recent frigid weather.

While another frosty night is forecast into Friday, it will be breezier with more cloud in places, but lows of -10C will again be likely in some areas.

Wind coming in from the Atlantic in the west will then take charge through Friday and into Saturday, bringing much milder, wet and windy weather for the weekend.

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September.

Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.

The record number of named storms in one year is when the Met Office began the practice in 2015/16, with Storm Katie being the eleventh and final storm of the season.

If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.

Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.

While there is evidence that climate change will make the UK wetter with more intense downpours happening more frequently because warmer air holds more moisture, there is no scientific basis to suggest that there will be more named storms as a result.

The Met Office said it names storms based on their impact to people, rather than describing particular meteorological conditions, and therefore it is not a reliable method of tracking long term trends.