Storm Isha winds hit 84mph during rare red alert

Winds of up to 84mph have been recorded during Storm Isha after a rare red alert was issued for northeast Scotland.

The Met Office danger-to-life warning, issued shortly before midnight, was in place from 01:00 to 05:00.

It came after ScotRail suspended all of its train services from 19:00 on Sunday until after Monday rush hour.

Widespread warnings are in place across the UK as storm Isha brings rain and gusts of wind of up to 99mph (159km/h).

Overnight Gusts of 84mph were recorded in Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire, 81mph in Kirkwall on Orkney and 80mph in Wick in the Highlands.

Police Scotland warned drivers to "avoid travel" and only take journeys "if absolutely necessary" due to debris on roads, flooding and short notice closures.

Stretches of the M9 and M74 were among roads closed overnight due to fallen trees, according to Traffic Scotland.

The Met Office issued an amber warning for high winds across most of the country - particularly exposed coastal areas in the north.

It ran from 18:00 on Sunday and expired at 06:00.

A yellow wind warning remains in place across the country until 12:00.

Hundreds of homes have lost power across the country due to the extreme conditions.

Dozens of flights have been disrupted, several ferry services have been halted and drivers are being warned of dangerous conditions due to high winds and surface water.

And the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 51 flood warnings in place across the country.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail's customer operations director, said it would not be safe to run services.

He added: "We know the impact that the withdrawal of train services will have on customers, but our first priority is always to ensure the safety of staff and passengers."

He added: "Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will be working flat out through the night and into the morning to carry out safety checks, and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

"However, customers will be unable to travel early Monday morning, as trains will not be able to operate until the infrastructure has been made safe."

ScotRail said customers should check for updates on its website, mobile app and social media feeds before they attempt to travel on Monday.

There is also expected to be disruption on the roads, with drivers being urged to consider whether they have to travel.

Transport Scotland's head of transport resilience, Ashleigh Robson, said: "Surface water will reduce visibility when driving, high-sided vehicles are at risk and the strength of winds could also pose a risk to pedestrians.

"The advice from Police Scotland is to expect a high risk of disruption across Scotland."

Heavy rain is expected to cause disruption on the roads

Many ferry services between the Scottish mainland and the Inner and Outer Hebrides have been cancelled on Sunday evening and Monday as a result of the weather.

Sailings to Arran are off, as are ferries from Oban to Castlebay in Barra.

The early Monday sailing from Stornoway to Ullapool is also cancelled.

'Very widespread storm'

Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since September.

The Met Office said it was "relatively rare" for the whole of the country to be affected by storm warnings.

It said there is a good chance of power cuts, which could affect mobile phone signal in affected areas, while roads and bridges are likely to be shut.

Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer said: "It's a very widespread storm and it's going to be affecting everybody. Heavy rain will affect everybody, those strong winds will affect everybody. That's the main difference to previous storms we have seen."

She added: "Anybody driving on Sunday evening and through Monday should be wary of water on the roads, lots of spray, perhaps some branches and trees may have fallen over causing roads to be blocked.

"There's some large waves as well that could cause disruption to ferry services and the strong winds could cause some delays to trains and plane travel."

The latest winter storm follows a week of disruption caused by snow in north and north-east Scotland.

More than 200 Highland Council schools have been closed, along with more than 60 in Aberdeenshire and almost 20 in Moray.

All schools in Shetland have been closed since Thursday.