Storm Jocelyn disrupts rail services in Scotland and northern England

A rail company has advised customers to not attempt to go north of Preston on Tuesday afternoon because of cancellations caused by Storm Jocelyn.

Avanti West Coast is among the train providers warning members of the public that they will not be able to travel by rail in large parts of the north of England and Scotland.

The last train from London to Glasgow on Tuesday will leave at 3.30pm and is expected to be extremely busy, Avanti said.

ScotRail advised passengers to check before travelling as there are a number of lines closed on Tuesday including Edinburgh to Glasgow.

From Tuesday evening, LNER services from London to Edinburgh will terminate at Newcastle, while southbound services earlier in the day that were scheduled to start at Aberdeen will instead start at Edinburgh.

The train services affected will be closed until at least midday on Wednesday, the companies said, and passengers with tickets who cannot travel can get a full refund.

Jocelyn will bring more wind and rain a day after Storm Isha left two people dead and one seriously injured. It continues what has been the most active storm season in the UK and Ireland since records began.

Amber and yellow weather warnings for wind have been issued covering much of the UK, together with yellow warnings for rain covering parts of western and southern Scotland, and north-west England. A yellow warning for ice has been issued across northern and eastern parts of Scotland.

The Met Office said there could be gusts of 80mph in exposed areas, and 40-50mm of rain was possible over higher ground.

Its chief meteorologist, Steve Willington, said Jocelyn – named by Met Eireann – could cause further disruption.

“Although this system will be a step down relative to Storm Isha, with the damage and clean up still under way, we could potentially see more impacts from Storm Jocelyn,” Willington said. “Outbreaks of heavy rain on Tuesday could bring rainfall accumulations of 15 to 20mm quite widely, with 40 to 50mm over higher ground in south-west Scotland, the Scottish Highlands and parts of north-west England.

“Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 65mph across north-west Scotland, while there is potential for winds to gust to reach 75-80mph in a few places, in particular exposed parts of the Western Isles and coastal north-west Scotland, early on Wednesday morning.”

TransPennine Express said: “High winds and heavy rainfall are set to cause major disruption to services in and out of Scotland.”

Its customer experience and operations director, Kathryn O’Brien, said: “Our number one priority is to keep our customers and colleagues safe, and we will be doing all we can to keep people moving in difficult conditions. We are urging anyone travelling across the affected routes to plan ahead, allow extra time, check their journey up until the last minute and follow the guidance provided.”