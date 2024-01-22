Storm Jocelyn: Trains to be halted as new weather warnings issued

The Met Office has issued an alert for more weather disruption as Scotland prepares to be lashed by Storm Jocelyn.

Amber and yellow wind warnings are in place for Tuesday, just a day after Storm Isha caused major disruption across the UK.

All ScotRail trains will be suspended from 19:00 and there will be no rush hour services on Wednesday morning.

Winds of up to 70 mph are expected, which ScotRail said could lead to trees and other debris falling onto tracks.

An amber warning for wind has been issued from 18:00 until 08:00 on Wednesday. It covers the west coast of Scotland and part of the north and north east.

There is also a yellow wind warning for wind in place from 16:00 on Tuesday until noon on Wednesday.

A yellow warning for rain covers much of the country from 07:00 to 18:00 on Tuesday.

ScotRail said each route would have to undergo a safety inspection before trains are able to operate, which means it would be later on Wednesday before services can run.

It said trains that depart before 19:00 would complete their journey, but no services would begin their journeys after this time.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail's customer operations director, said: "The heavy wind and ongoing rain hitting most parts of the country mean that it will not be safe for our customers and our staff, and all ScotRail train services will be suspended from 19.00 tomorrow.

"This is the second withdrawal of train services this week, and we know the impact this has on customers, but the safety of staff and passengers will always be our priority."

He added: "Our colleagues at Network Rail Scotland will again be working flat out to carry out safety checks, and assess what repairs are required to reopen the railway.

"However, customers will be unable to travel early on Wednesday morning, as trains will not be able to operate until the infrastructure has been made safe.

"We will update our website, mobile app, and social media feeds when we have more information, and customers should check for the latest updates before they attempt to travel."

It comes after an 84-year-old man died on Sunday after a car he was travelling in hit a fallen tree.

Thousands of people were left without power on Monday. As of 17:00, SSEN said supplies had been successfully restored to almost 33,000 customers, with 3,500 properties still without power.

And as of 18:00 on Monday, SP Energy Networks said it had restored power to more than 58,500 customers in central and Southern Scotland, with 3,500 still waiting to be reconnected.

SSEN said it had more than 400 field staff deployed in the north of Scotland network area in response to Storm Isha - about five times the staffing levels on a "business as usual" day.

A number of ferry services on Tuesday have already been cancelled by Calmac and it has warned that others may be subject to disruption or cancellation at short notice.

As of 18:30 on Monday the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) still had 18 flood warnings and 10 alerts still in place.

An 84-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on Beancross Road, Grangemouth

A rare red danger to life warning was issued by the Met Office for north east Scotland on Sunday night.

Gusts of 84mph were recorded in the village of Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire, 81mph (130 km/h) in Kirkwall on Orkney and 80mph (129km/h) in Wick in the Highlands.

Parts of central and southern Scotland had their highest wind gusts in more than 10 years, with Glasgow and Edinburgh both recording their strongest gusts since 5 December 2013.

Jocelyn is the 10th named storm to hit the UK since September.