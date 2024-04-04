Storm Kathleen to bring 70mph winds to Britain’s west coast

Met Office issues yellow weather warning along west coast of England and Scotland for Saturday - SCOTT HEPPELL/NORTH NEWS

Strong winds of up to 70mph will hit the UK this weekend with the arrival of Storm Kathleen, the Met Office has said.

Yellow weather warnings are in place along the west coast of England and Scotland from 8am to 10pm on Saturday as strong winds are expected to cause large waves and spread of debris.

The warning covers Cornwall, most of Wales and parts of Lancashire and Cumbria.

Away from coastal areas, winds of up to 50mph are expected during the second named storm since January.

The Met Office has said there is a chance the wind could bring power cuts, road closures and public transport cancellations.

Storm Kathleen comes after the wettest 18 months since 1836, which meteorologists have said is likely to continue into the start of summer.

Storm Olivia

The Met Office said the weekend would feel warmer than in recent weeks, with highs of 20C possible in south-east England on Friday but would be unseasonably windy.

Alex Burkill, the Met Office meteorologist, said: “There is a good chance we could see highs of 20C, which would be the first time we have seen 20C this year.”

The storm is currently affecting Spain and Portugal where it has been named Storm Olivia but its name will change to Storm Kathleen when it crosses into the UK.

Storms in the UK are named from a list compiled by the Irish forecaster Met Eireann, the UK’s Met Office and the Dutch national weather forecasting service KNMI.

The beginning of the storm naming season, which starts in September, was one of the busiest since the practice began in 2015.

There were three named storms in December and again in January, including two named on the same day.

It is only the second time a storm in the UK has reached the letter K, following Storm Katie in March 2016. No storm season has ever gone beyond this letter.

Snow in Scotland

A yellow warning for snow is in place on Friday in central Scotland from the early hours through to 9am, following a rain warning, with downfalls particularly expected over higher ground.

Travel chaos on Saturday as the storm spreads further south could impact families returning from their Easter holidays, with the RAC warning drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes in the west of the country.

Rod Dennis, the RAC spokesman, said drivers should go slow, keep a firm grip on the steering wheel and be aware of overtaking high-sided vehicles.

“This intense period of stormy weather is going to prove extremely challenging for anyone driving on the western side of the UK,” he said.

Mr Burkill said the next 10 days could bring some heavy wet weather “but there are also some signs of something a little bit drier coming up later on.”

“For the time being though, low pressure in control as we go through the next few days, various areas of low pressure pushing their way across, bringing spells of wet weather and some blustery conditions too.

“As we head towards Friday though, we have an area of low pressure pushing towards us and this feature has actually been named Storm Olivia by the Portuguese met service. It is going to bring some blustery, showery weather across parts of the UK.”