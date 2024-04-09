Storm Kathleen Causes Flooding With Emergency Service Launching Rescue Operations
When a truck carrying over 100,000 salmon crashed and overturned, it might have spelled destruction for the fish aboard, which were intended to replenish local populations in the Imnaha River.
“The biggest barrier is getting people’s heads around it”
Russians in the city of Orsk gathered in a rare protest Monday, calling for compensation following the collapse of a dam and subsequent flooding in the Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan. Protests are an unusual sight in Russia where authorities have consistently cracked down on any form of dissent following President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in front of the administrative building in Orsk Monday, Russian state news agency Tass said, while vi
Fitz has been described as “absolutely precious.”
We hope you enjoyed a beautiful weekend of sunshine and warm temperatures, southern Ontario, because that very weather pattern has set the stage for a risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday.
Everyone across Canada will see a piece of Monday’s solar eclipse, and the weather may co-operate for a lucky few in the path of totality
The rare total solar eclipse starts in the United States around noon CDT
Tens of thousands are evacuated in northern Kazakhstan, amid warnings that floods are spreading in Russia.
Fire destroys camper in east Des Moines
MESQUITE, Texas (AP) — Eclipse spectators staked out their spots across three countries Sunday, fervently hoping for clear skies despite forecasts calling for clouds along most of the sun-vanishing route. North America won’t see another coast-to-coast total solar eclipse for 21 years, prompting the weekend’s worry and mad rush. Monday’s extravaganza stretches from Mexico’s Pacific beaches to Canada’s rugged Atlantic shores, with 15 U.S. states in between. “I have arrived in the path of totality!
As spring unfolds new beginnings emerge. On the country’s political landscape many Canadians are starting to think about the future. A new poll released last weekend by Abacus Data, which surveyed 3,550 Canadians with an emphasis on Ontario and Alberta, found that support for Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government continues to decline, while support for the Conservatives is rising. If an election was held now, 41 percent of committed voters would choose Pierre Poilievre’s Conservatives with the Lib
Why the public resistance to carbon tax policies? New research suggests a few key factors that may play a role in influencing popular support for carbon tax efforts in Canada.
The striking glass structure could be on the seas sometime this year.
A double brood of cicadas is expected to surface simultaneously this spring in the United States, something we haven't seen in more than two centuries. Get ready for the 'cicadapocalypse'.
Getty ImagesMonday’s highly anticipated total solar eclipse has officially left U.S. skies after it plunged a large swath of the country into total darkness for as long as four minutes from Texas to Maine.Stunning images of the cosmic phenomenon quickly spread online, showing the sun disappearing from the afternoon sky. As the eclipse progressed, videos showed the “diamond ring effect” created when the final beams of sunlight passed behind the moon—making it appear like the diamond on a giant ri
The River Valley and parts of NWA are under a risk of severe weather from 10 p.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Reminder: don’t leave your trash just chilling around outside, bears will love it a little too much.
An attorney for two people who died of a rare lung cancer argued on Monday for a jury to hold BNSF Railway responsible for pollution in a small Montana town near the U.S.-Canada border where thousands of people were exposed to toxic asbestos dust. The railroad — now owned by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. — hauled asbestos-tainted vermiculite from a nearby mine through Libby, Montana, over decades.
Winds and blowing dust lashed Goodland, Kansas, on Sunday, April 7, as the National Weather Service (NWS) Goodland warned of reduced visibility.Video from the NWS’s Goodland office shows winds blowing trees.“Whooshing, roaring wind accompanies dawn. The wind was from the NW at 44 mph (sustained) gusting to 64 mph,” the NWS said.Nearby on Interstate 70 at least 10 vehicles were involved in a collision due to blowing dust. Credit: National Weather Service Goodland Kansas via Storyful