Storm Kathleen clean-up begins as beach huts are lifted back to the coast

Volunteers use a forklift to reposition beach huts at Castle Beach the day after they were swept out to sea - Hugh Hastings/Getty Images Europe

Businesses began a mammoth clean up today in the aftermath of two storms that caused high winds and travel chaos in the west of the country.

Storm Pierrick, named by the French weather service, followed Storm Kathleen and brought winds of 65mph, huge waves and torrential rain across the south-west of England, including Cornwall and parts of Devon.

In a video taken by Falmouth resident Stacey Lewin, strong winds and storm surges combined with high tides generated massive waves along the Cornish coast and sent beach huts crashing into the ocean.

Ms Lewin said the newly painted huts had only just been placed on Castle Beach in Falmouth. “They’ve only just been put back and re-painted. I only live five minutes away and the weather didn’t seem that bad. When the huts got pulled in, that was a sad moment.

“Sad times, but just shows how powerful and dangerous the sea can be.”

A yellow weather warning from Storm Pierrick was lifted at 6am this morning in the south west.

Residents in Falmouth have now banded together to help with the clean up, using forklifts to reposition the beach huts back along the front.

Emily Davidson, owner of the Castle Beach Café, wrote on Facebook that she was overwhelmed with the amount of help she has received.

Staff at the Castle Beach Cafe, in Falmouth, were 'overwhelmed' by the community spirit of the clean-up effort - Hugh Hastings/Getty News

“Completely overwhelmed with the amount of support, kind words, generosity and community spirit that the people of Falmouth and beyond have shown today.

“More than 50 volunteers arrived with shovels. wheelbarrows and brown to help clear the rubble.”