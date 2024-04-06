Storm Kathleen: Northern Ireland agencies alert to potential disruption

Police had to stop traffic after a tree partially fell on the Old Hollywood Road [BBC]

Police have warned about the risk of fallen trees and road debris as Storm Kathleen impacts Northern Ireland.

A yellow warning for strong winds, which could reach up to 60mph in most areas, is in place until 22:00 BST.

It has already led to flight disruption, with all Aer Lingus services cancelled at Belfast City Airport.

Some exposed and coastal areas in Northern Ireland could see gusts reaching speeds up to 70mph.

Similar warnings have also been issued in the Republic of Ireland.

The Met Office has warned of possible travel disruption, power cuts, and a risk of injuries from large waves.

In County Down, the Comber Road in Killyleagh has been closed after a tree fell and brought down an electrical cable, while a tree is also partially blocking the Old Holywood Road near Holywood.

Stormont departments have advised people not to visit forests, country parks or nature reserves in the affected areas and to be careful when driving.

Vehicle access to forests, including for caravanning and camping, is suspended for the duration of the weather warning.

Travellers are also advised to check providers for updates.

The Department for Infrastructure said on Friday that "multi-agency partners including the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland), NIE (Northern Ireland Electricity), the Department for Infrastructure and other emergency response and public sector organisations have met to prepare for Storm Kathleen".

Staff from all agencies are "making preparations to respond to any impacts", the department added.

[BBC]

Belfast City Council said that due to the weather conditions, all grass pitches at Victoria Park, Cherryvale, Wedderburn and Strangford will be closed.

The strongest winds are forecast to reach the south coast of Ireland early on Saturday morning before moving north.

As a result, a Status Orange weather warning has also been issued for Cork, Kerry, and Waterford until 14:00.

A second Status Orange warning lasts until 18:00 for Galway and Mayo.

A yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the Republic of Ireland between until 20:00.

Dublin Airport said it was open, but passengers should continue to check for updates.

Dublin Airport is open and operational today. It’s windy, but the early wave of departures and arrivals has moved well.



As always, passengers flying today are advised to check with their airline directly for updates regarding specific flights. ✈️ #StormKathleen pic.twitter.com/vEbuRuLuMl — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 6, 2024

Met Éireann is warning of some coastal flooding, travel disruption, and fallen trees.

Sunday will also be a windy day with widespread gusts of more than 65km/h (40mph).

Storm Kathleen is the 11th named storm of the season which runs from 1 September 2023 until 31 August 2024.

It is also the first time storms have reached the letter K in the alphabet since Storm Katie in late March 2016.

Storm Jocelyn brought major disruption to the road network across Northern Ireland in January.

Met Éireann named Storm Kathleen after computer programming pioneer Kathleen 'Kay' McNulty from County Donegal and crystallographer Dame Kathleen Lonsdale from County Kildare.