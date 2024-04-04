Storm Kathleen: Strong and fast winds will bring disruption across NI

A woman runs from a crashing wave during Storm Eunice in February 2022 in Portstewart. [Getty Images]

Weather warnings have been issued ahead of potentially damaging and disruptive winds from Storm Kathleen this weekend.

The system is likely to bring widespread gusts of more than 50mph across Northern Ireland on Saturday.

Some exposed and coastal areas could see gusts reaching higher speeds of up to 70mph.

A Met Office warning for strong winds has been issued for Northern Ireland from 08:00 BST until 22:00 on Saturday.

The Met Office has warned of possible travel disruption, power cuts, and a risk of injuries from large waves around the coast.

The strongest winds are forecast to reach the south coast of Ireland early on Saturday morning before moving north.

As a result, a Status Orange weather warning has also been issued for Cork, Galway, Kerry, and Mayo from 07:00 until 17:00.

A yellow warning has been issued for the rest of the country between 07:00 and 20:00.

[BBC]

Met Éireann is warning of some coastal flooding, travel disruption, and fallen trees.

Sunday will also be a windy day with widespread gusts of more than 65km/h (40mph).

Storm Kathleen is the 11th named storm of the season which runs from 1 September 2023 until 31 August 2024.

It is also the first time storms have reached the letter K in the alphabet since Storm Katie in late March 2016.

Storm Jocelyn brought major disruption to the road network across Northern Ireland in January.

Met Éireann named Storm Kathleen after computer programming pioneer Kathleen 'Kay' McNulty from County Donegal and crystallographer Dame Kathleen Lonsdale from County Kildare.