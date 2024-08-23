Storm Lilian latest news: Flights cancelled and thousands without power as 70mph winds hit Britain

Flights have been cancelled and thousands of homes are without power as Storm Lilian continues to batter Britain.

Winds of up to 73mph caused travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas on Friday.

British Airways cancelled flights from London Heathrow to several destinations this morning, including Barcelona, Paris and Rome.

More than 63,000 homes across the north of England were left without power or facing supply issues.

Leeds Festival organisers have closed two stages after tents were seen flying across the campsite.

Acts including indie singer Beabadoobee and US star Ashnikko had been set to play the BBC Radio 1 Stage on Friday evening, while podcasts Antics With Ash and The Useless Hotline were billed for the Aux Stage.

The Met Office’s shipping forecast warned of “violent” gale force 11 storms, one below “hurricane” levels of wind.

Nine train companies’ services have been disrupted by problems including fallen trees and precautionary speed limits being imposed for safety reasons.

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, told The Telegraph: “Storm Lilian has brought impacts to a swathe of the UK, including many power outages across parts of northern England.

“The system, which has now headed out into the North Sea, was quite brief in duration but while she headed across the UK she packed quite a punch.”

Storm Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season and the first time the letter L has been reached.

The UK’s storm season, which runs from the start of September to the end of the following August, has only reached K twice since the Met Office began naming storms in 2015.

03:14 PM BST

02:52 PM BST

Hospitality body urges public to get out in the rain

A hospitality trade body has urged the public to support the service industry over the bank holiday weekend, whatever the weather.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, told The Telegraph: “The weather often plays an important role in people’s decision making, but, in any weather, hospitality has something to offer.”

She added: “Come rain or shine, I’d encourage everyone to support their local hospitality businesses.”

02:31 PM BST

Met Office issues weather warning for Saturday

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Rain across parts of South East England

Saturday 0600 – 1300



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/gDWiDlT50b — Met Office (@metoffice) August 23, 2024

02:08 PM BST

‘Worst day ever’, says festival-goer

A Leeds Festival attendee has spoken of waking up in a puddle after the wind ripped her tent, describing her experience as the“worst day ever”.

Carrie Gill, 19, said: “All the stores have blown over, the urinal walls are gone and lads are just pissing against fences, people’s tents are in the sky.

“It’s honestly really bad here.”

Declan Donnelly, 20, an engineering production operator from Manchester, also woke up to his tent “folding in”.

He said: “It seems to have calmed down now but there’s lots of tents ripped, collapsed and destroyed, with a fair few tents left by people who have chosen to go home.”

01:37 PM BST

Pictured: Welsh coast bears the brunt of the wind

Waves crash over Porthcawl Lighthouse in Wales - JOANN RANDLES/COVER IMAGES

Scaffolding blown over in Rhyl, Wales - DAVID BAILEY/PA

01:17 PM BST

First time ‘L’ reached in UK storm-naming alphabet

Storm Lilian is the 12th named storm of the season and the first time the letter L has been reached.

The UK’s storm season, which runs from the start of September to the end of the following August, has only reached K twice since the Met Office began naming storms in 2015.

Storm Lilian is named after Anglo-Irish journalist and pioneering aviator Lilian Bland, who was the first woman in Ireland to build and fly an aircraft, according to Met Eireann.

12:54 PM BST

Storm Lilian brings 73mph winds

Grahame Madge, a Met Office spokesman, told The Telegraph: “Storm Lilian has brought impacts to a swathe of the UK, including many power outages across parts of northern England.

“The system, which has now headed out into the North Sea, was quite brief in duration but while she headed across the UK she packed quite a punch.”

Strong winds have brought trees down and some travel disruption this morning 🌬️



Here are some of #StormLilian's highest recorded wind gusts 👇 pic.twitter.com/38DHcLn3fS — Met Office (@metoffice) August 23, 2024

12:33 PM BST

More than 63,000 customers affected, says Northern Powergrid

Storm Lilian so far has left more than 63,418 Northern Powergrid customers without power or facing supply issues.

Northern Powergrid, which supplies electricity to North-East England, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said it had managed to reconnect more than 27,000 customers.

Louise Lowes, customer service director at Northern Powergrid, said: “Storm Lilian brought strong winds to our region early this morning and we are already working hard to respond and support affected customers.”

12:16 PM BST

Pictured: Lorry near topples over Humber Bridge

Lorry struggles against 60mph winds while travelling across 100ft high bridge - KENNEDY NEWS AND MEDIA

12:09 PM BST

Rail passengers face ‘major disruption’

Storm Lilian is causing widespread disruption on the railways with one major operator telling customers not to travel today.

Nine train companies’ services have been disrupted by problems including fallen trees and precautionary speed limits being imposed for safety reasons.

Northern Rail said: “Passengers are advised to avoid travelling if you can where possible due to major disruption, as you may be heavily delayed.”

Damage to the overhead electric wires between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western has also forced the closure of all lines between those stations.

Other train companies affected by the severe weather include TransPennine Express, LNER, Lumo, Grand Central, LNWR, West Midlands Trains, East Midlands Trains and Transport for Wales.

11:53 AM BST

Flying tents scupper staging plans

Rockstar Energy, the organisers of Leeds Festival, has closed two stages after “suffering from the winds”.

Acts including indie singer Beabadoobee and US star Ashnikko were set to play the BBC Radio 1 Stage on Friday evening, while podcasts Antics With Ash and The Useless Hotline were billed for the Aux Stage.

Liam Gallagher will headline the music festival in Bramham Park on Friday evening.

11:39 AM BST

Met Office afternoon forecast

Winds easing this afternoon as #StormLilian pulls away, but staying blustery, especially in the north🌬️



Sunny periods for most areas but showers in the north and west, these heavy in places🌦️



Feeling quite cool in the breeze but warmer than yesterday in the southeast📈 pic.twitter.com/nypZT4Ni3r — Met Office (@metoffice) August 23, 2024

11:20 AM BST

‘Perimeter walls have fallen on tents,’ says festival-goer

Dylan Maggs, who is attending Leeds Festival, told The Telegraph: “Both general and guest camping sites have been hit with some damage.

“Perimeter walls have fallen on tents, no one was in them thankfully. Plenty of tents and gazebos were ungrounded.

“Many people unpoled and flattened their tents around 7am and we’ve been waiting for it to pass.”

Leeds Festival perimeter wall - @MAGGSVISUALS

11:12 AM BST

Creamfields delays opening as tents seen flying

Creamfields electronic music festival delayed its opening today and urged attendees to remain in their cars until the wind passed.

Rockstar Energy, which organises Creamfields, said: “Due to high wind conditions onsite, there will be a delay to public arenas and gates opening.

“For customers who have already arrived on site today, please remain in your vehicles for safety until gates open.”

Later, the organisers added: “We are fully prepared for the day ahead.”

11:02 AM BST

Play underway at windswept Old Trafford

The covers have come off in Manchester for day three of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka.

Just 57 overs were possible at Old Trafford yesterday, with the morning session wiped out by rain and bad light curtailing the evening’s play.

Follow the latest here.

The groundsmen struggle to take the covers off in wind at Old Trafford - DAVE HOWARTH/CAMERASPORT

10:57 AM BST

Leeds Festival performances scaled back

Leeds Festival organisers have scaled back today’s schedule and warned those on site to stay in their tents for now.

Organisers at Leeds delayed opening the arena and confirmed the BBC Radio 1 stage and Aux stage would be closed.

They said: “We remain hopeful that everything else will continue as planned and that we will still have an amazing weekend.”

10:50 AM BST

Pictured: Clean-up operation in full swing

A worker begins to remove fallen tree branches in Manchester - REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

A worker cuts a fallen tree in Liverpool - LNP/IOANNIA ALEXOPOULOS

10:46 AM BST

Severn Bridge closed

The M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between junctions one for Aust and junction two for Chepstow due to strong winds.

Drivers are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.

10:29 AM BST

Ferry services withstand choppy conditions

Red Funnel Ferries has warned that high winds could cause disruption and delays to its services between Southampton and Cowes.

Irish Ferries operating out of Dover are experiencing some delays.

A ferry leaving the Port of Dover in stormy weather at the start of the Bank Holiday getaway - I-IMAGES PICTURE AGENCY/STEPHEN LOCK

10:25 AM BST

Food and drink festival tents blown away

Stall holders at the Bolton Food and Drink Festival have been left “devastated” after their stalls were blown apart by Storm Lilian.

Not the start Bolton Food and Drink Festival was hoping for… 20 stalls on Newport Street battered by #StormLilian. Stall holders here are devastated. They've lost stock and don't yet know when they'll be able to clear up. @BBCRadioManc pic.twitter.com/J0vI5UEhAX — Jade Taylorson (@taylorson_jade) August 23, 2024

10:18 AM BST

RAC issues warning ahead of busiest weekend on the roads on record

The RAC estimates 19.2 million leisure trips by car will be made over the weekend, with 3.2 million on Friday alone.

This is the highest since the motoring services company began recording data for the summer bank holiday in 2015.

Alice Simpson, a spokeswoman for RAC Breakdown, said the adverse weather and large volume of expected trips represents “a perfect storm” for drivers.

She said: “Anyone driving in areas impacted by Storm Lilian should try to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where there’s a greater chance of fallen branches and trees.

“Drivers should keep a firm grip on the steering wheel and take extra care when passing high-sided vehicles which can cause an unnerving buffeting effect when you’re suddenly hit by the wind on the other side.”

09:58 AM BST

Pictured: Bouncing off the ceiling

Trampoline blown onto a roof in Scarborough - BEN LACK PHOTOGRAPHY

09:43 AM BST

British Airways flight cancellations

British Airways has cancelled 16 flights from London Heathrow to several destinations this morning, including Barcelona, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Paris and Rome.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “Due to restrictions imposed by air traffic control as a result of adverse weather across the UK, we’ve made some minor adjustments to our schedule.

“We’ve apologised to our customers for the disruption to their travel plans and to help get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.”

At Leeds Bradford Airport, Aer Lingus flights to Belfast City and Dublin have been cancelled while other departures face delays.

A Jet2 aircraft is blown sideways as it takes off this morning from Leeds Bradford airport - LNP/ANDREW MCCAREN

09:00 AM BST

Met Office shipping forecast warns of ‘violent storms’

The Met Office’s shipping forecast had 16 gale warnings in place on Friday morning, mostly covering southern and eastern sea areas including Lundy, Plymouth, Wight, Dover, Thames, Humber, and Irish Sea.

A violent storm force of 11 is expected in Dogger, German Bight and Fisher, while a force of 10 is anticipated for Tyne and Forties.

The Beaufort wind force scale peaks at 12, which is classified as ‘Hurricane’ levels of wind.

The wind speed of a violent storm is between 56 to 63 knots, with anything higher being deemed hurricane levels.

08:49 AM BST

Pictured: Selfie struggles on London Bridge

A woman struggles with her hair as she attempts to take a selfie in Central London - GEORGE CRACKNELL WRIGHT

08:41 AM BST

Environment Agency issues flood warnings

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued 23 flood warnings – when flooding is expected – and 61 flood alerts in England, while National Resources Wales has put out 11 flood alerts.

It comes after the National Fire Chiefs Council today called for more support in responding to extreme weather events such as flooding and wildfires in England.

The NFCC has asked the Government to consult on introducing statutory duties for flooding response and inland water safety.

The UK Health Security Agency estimates that approximately 6.1 million people in the UK are at significant risk of flooding, with the number expected to rise to between 9.8 million and 13.3 million by 2050.

Swimmer braves the choppy Marine Lake at New Brighton - PHIL NOBLE/REUTERS

08:15 AM BST

Pictured: Storm Lilian takes down tree in Liverpool

A fallen tree from strong winds in Liverpool - LNP/IOANNIS ALEXOPOULOS

07:36 AM BST

Strong winds ‘occurring in next few hours’

Strong winds are set to occur in the next few hours across northern England and north Wales, according to the Met Office.

A yellow weather warning remains in place across northern England, with forecasters warning “damaging gusts are possible”.

Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales



Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay #WeatherAware https://t.co/Oudv6Qw4lW — Met Office (@metoffice) August 23, 2024

07:33 AM BST

Welcome to our live coverage

We’re bringing you the latest weather and travel updates this morning as Storm Lilian brings strong winds to the UK.