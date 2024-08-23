Storm Lilian live: Leeds Festival campers battle winds as BA flights grounded and train cancellations mount

Thousands of homes have been plunged into darkness as Storm Lilian continues to wreak havoc across parts of Britain, disrupting Bank Holiday plans and causing widespread power outages.

The Met Office said gusts of 80mph will continue to cause travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas.

The storm unleashed travel chaos after British Airways was forced to cancel international and domestic flights at Heathrow Airport.

Revellers at Leeds Festival are advised to secure their tents and drivers to take care on the roads as Storm Lilian is set to surge through northern parts of Wales and England.

Forecasters has issued two yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday.

There is the possibility of thunder, while 20-30mm of rainfall is expected widely across both areas – with a chance of 40-50mm over higher ground.

A yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.

Key Points

Storm Lilian sweeps in heavy rain and strong winds

British Airways cancels flights on Bank Holiday weekend

Thousands of Cheshire homes plunged into darkness by power cuts

Leeds Festival campers warned to secure their tents

Trains delayed and cancelled in the Midlands

Leeds Festival delayed as severe weather shuts down stages

10:37 , Salma Ouaguira

Leeds Festival organisers have announces a delayed start and the closure of several stages due to severe weather conditions.

The BBC Radio 1 Stage and Aux Stage will not host any performances today, according to a statment shared on the festival’s X account.

The three-day event, set to begin today, has been severly disrupted with organisers confirming that the arena will not open at the planned time of 11am.

However, they remain optimistic that the rest of the festival will proceed as scheduled, promising attendees an “amazing weekend” despite the setbacks.

All the delayed flights at Heathrow Airport

10:30 , Salma Ouaguira

British Airways BA494 at 1.35pm to Palma

British Airways BA127 at 2.05pm to Doha

British Airways BA171 at 5.05 to Pittsburgh

British Airways BA099 at 5.05pm to Toronto

British Airways BA958 at 8.20pm to Munich

British Airways BA574 at 10.25am to Milan

Swiss International Airlines LX317 at 8.40 to Zurich

Swiss International Airlines LX353 at 8.55am to Geneva

British Airways BA484 at 9am to Newcastle Upon Tyne

British Airways BA572 at 9.05am to Milan

American Airlines AA731 at 9.15am to Charlotte

British Airways BA712 at 9.20am to Zurich

British Airways BA728 at 9.35am to Geneva

British Airways BA1420 at 9.40am to Belfast

British Airways BA496 at 9.50am to Palma

British Airways BA384 at 10.05am to Cairo

Met Office advice to people affected by Storm Lilian

10:20 , Salma Ouaguira

The Met Office has issued advice to people who might be affected by Storm Lilian on Friday morning.

The weather agency has a yellow warning in place for rain and winds in parts of the UK.

Met Office forecaster Stephen Dixon said: “Take steps to do what you can do to protect your property and people from injury.

“[This could mean] checking for loose items around your home and planning how to secure them down, whether that’s bins, garden furniture or trampolines, and checking travel plans before you head out if you’re within those warning areas to avoid delays – and amending any plans as needed.

“Gathering torches, batteries and power packs for mobile phones can be useful things to do to prepare for power cuts.”

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Where flooding can be expected?

10:10 , Salma Ouaguira

Humber estuary at East Hessle foreshore

Keswick Campsite

Lancashire coastline at Sunderland, around Sunderland Point, Bazil Point and Potts Corner

Mersey Estuary at Arpley Bridge, Warrington

North Bank of the Humber estuary at Hessle Haven

North Bank of the Humber estuary from Kilnsea to Skeffling and Weeton

North Bank of the Humber estuary in the east of Hull

North Bank of the Humber estuary in the west of Hull

North Sea and River Esk at Whitby Harbour

North Sea at Alnmouth

North Sea at Roker, Sunderland

North Sea at Seahouses

North Sea at Staithes

North Sea at Whitley Bay, Cullercoats and Tynemouth

North Sea coast at Bridlington – Harbour Road and Floral Pavilion

North Sea coast at Bridlington – South Pier

North Sea coast at Easington and Kilnsea

North Sea coast at Hornsea

Tyne estuary at Newcastle Quayside, Low Walker, Lower Derwenthaugh Industrial Estate and Willington

Tyne estuary at North Shields, South Shields and Howdon Pans

Wear estuary at Sunderland North Dock and White Heugh

Wye Estuary at Brockweir

Wye Estuary at Elmdale, Chepstow

Thousands of Cheshire homes plunged into darkness by power cuts

10:08 , Salma Ouaguira

Thousands of homes have been plunged into darkness as Storm Lilian continues to wreak havoc across parts of Britain, disrupting Bank Holiday plans and causing widespread power outages.

SP Energy Networks reported significant power cuts in Cheshire this morning.

Homes in Chester Tarporley, Knutsford, Warrington, and other areas still without electricity. Efforts to restore power are still ongoing but many households remain affected.

The storm’s impact has extended beyond Cheshire, with 300 homes in Durham and 80 in Yorkshire left without power overnight.

In North Staffordshire, over 1,300 properties have been hit, including areas such as Madeley, Keele, Bignall End, and Halmerend. The National Grid warned the power disruptions could continue in other areas across the country.

Storm Lilian pictured: Trees down and roads blocked in Leeds

09:55 , Salma Ouaguira

A tree branch blocks a cycle path in Leeds city centre as storm Lilian hits the UK (Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

Met Office issues ‘avoid trees’ warning

09:40 , Salma Ouaguira

As the UK prepares for 80mph winds Storm Lilian threatens set to wreak havoc.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across the country and urged people to be vigilant of potential damage to property and buildings.

The forecaster advised people to stay safe and avoid sheltering near buildings or trees due to the risk of falling debris and branches.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly said: “Storm Lilian will bring some potentially damaging gusts during Friday morning, with gusts widely in the 50-60mph range, with the possibility of some gusts in excess of 75mph in a few places.

“There’s associated rainfall with Lilian that has also resulted in a Met Office warning for parts of Scotland. Within the warning area, another 50mm of rain is possible over high ground, with 20-30mm falling quite widely.

“Much of this is falling on saturated ground so increases the chance of some surface water flooding.”

Check if your flight has been cancelled at Heathrow Airport

09:35 , Salma Ouaguira

British Airways BA472 at 6.15 am to Barcelona

British Airways BA1430 at 6.15am to Edinburgh

British Airways BA552 at 6.50am to Rome

British Airways BA304 at 7.10am to Paris

British Airways BA1472 at 7.10am to Glasgow

British Airways BA1304 at 7.30am to Aberdeen

British Airways BA752 at 8.15am to Basel

British Airways BA1370 at 8.45am to Manchester

American Airlines AA173 at 9.30am to Raleigh

British Airways BA285 at 10.10am to San Fransisco

British Airways BA560 at 11.45am to Rome

British Airways BA1412 at 12.10pm to Belfast

Where have the yellow warnings been issued?

09:25 , Salma Ouaguira

(Met Office)

Where will Storm Lilian hit?

09:10 , Salma Ouaguira

East Midlands: Derbyshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire

North East England: Darlington, Durham, Gateshead, Hartlepool, Middlesbrough, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Northumberland, Redcar and Cleveland, South Tyneside, Stockton-on-Tees, Sunderland

North West England: Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Cheshire East Cheshire West and Chester Cumbria, Greater Manchester, Halton, Lancashire, Merseyside, Warrington

SW Scotland, Lothian Borders: Dumfries and Galloway

Wales: Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, GwyneddIsle of Anglesey

Yorkshire & Humber: East Riding of Yorkshire, Kingston upon Hull, North East Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, York

All Metrolink lines suspended in Greater Manchester

09:05 , Salma Ouaguira

Almost all Metrolink lines have been cancelled “due to the storm bringing down multiple trees across the network”.

The Bee Network said: “Due to severe weather conditions, services are running between Rochdale - Victoria and Airport - Sale Water Park.

“All other lines are currently suspended. Customers can use tickets and passes on any Bee Network services or Stagecoach services. Please check back for updates.”

Another post from the Bee Network warned: “Storm Lilian - a @metoffice yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds until 11:00. If you’re travelling on the network this morning, please plan ahead and take extra care.”

National Highways said: “#StormLilian is coming. Strong winds could impact the region overnight into Friday morning. Slow down to minimise the impact of wind gusts. Be aware of high sided vehicles on more exposed roads.”

New Order concert cancelled in Cardiff

08:57 , Salma Ouaguira

New Order has cancelled a concert in Cardiff with organisers blaming the “severe winds” and a bad weather forecast.

In a statment, the band said: “We are sorry to say that our show tonight in Cardiff is cancelled due to high winds on site.

“We are disappointed to not be performing for you all tonight, but safety of our fans & crew always comes first.”

The band are still set to perform in Manchester on Saturday.

Mapped: Storm Lilian weather warnings hit August bank holiday

08:55 , Salma Ouaguira

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

Trains delayed and cancelled in the Midlands

08:39 , Salma Ouaguira

Railway services are disrupted in the Midlands at least until midday.

A tree has fallen onto the railway at Coleshill Parkway in Warwickshire causing the cancellation of trains running through the station.

Tickets can be used on the services below at no extra cost:

London Northwestern Railway are between Tamworth and Nuneaton, and also between Coventry and Birmingham New Street

West Midlands Railway between Nuneaton and Coventry

East Midlands Railway via any reasonable route

Another tree has also blocked the line between Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury blocking some railways. Trains in this line may be cancelled or delayed up to 20 minutes.

In the railway between Crewe and Stafford passengers are also experiencing delays of up to 40 minutes.

Pictured: Strong winds hit Brighton beach as Storm Lilian hits the country

08:34 , Salma Ouaguira

A swimmer braves strong winds and choppy water brought by Storm Lilian in Brighton (REUTERS)

Breaking: Storm Lilian forces flights to stay grounded as 80mph gusts hit airports

08:32 , Salma Ouaguira

Storm Lilian has unleashed travel chaos after British Airways was forced to cancel flights at Heathrow Airport.

Winds of 80mph caused the cancellation of a number of international and domestic flights at the major London hub ahead of the August Bank Holiday.

Some of the grounded flights include popular destinations like Barcelona, Rome and Paris.

Warning for Leeds Festival campers

08:30 , Salma Ouaguira

Warning campers at Leeds Festival, Mr Dewhurst added: “The wind will pick up in that area through the night, particularly strongest towards dawn and then first thing in the morning, before then easing through the morning.

“So there could be potentially some impacts from those strong winds, of 50 to 60mph in the area so it’s worth making sure your tents are secured.

“There could also be disruption first thing to the transport networks for those travelling first thing.”

Road users urged to use alternative routes due to strong winds

08:18 , Salma Ouaguira

The impact of the severe weather has already been felt outside the expected regions, with National Highways warning the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between J1 (Aust) and J2 (Chepstow) due to the strong winds.

Road users are advised to use the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge as an alternate route.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “The strongest winds are likely to start forming through the early hours initially across parts of north Wales into the Liverpool, Blackpool area, and then crossing over the Pennines and into the east and north-east England – Yorkshire, up to Northumberland before then clearing out into the North Sea.

“So it’s really quite quick.”

Leeds Festival campers warned to secure their tents as Storm Lilian sweeps in

08:08 , Salma Ouaguira

Forecasters are advising revellers at Leeds Festival to secure their tents and drivers to take care on the roads as Storm Lilian is set to surge through northern parts of Wales and England.

Gusts of up to 80mph are expected, with travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas all likely.

The forecaster has issued two yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am on Friday.

There is the possibility of thunder, while 20-30mm of rainfall is expected widely across both areas – with a chance of 40-50mm over higher ground.

A yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.

The official X account of the Met Office posted at 5am on Friday: “Winds are now strengthening in many areas with the strongest winds occurring during the next few hours across northern England and north Wales

“Damaging gusts are possible in places so ensure you stay #WeatherAware.”

Mapped: Storm Lilian triggers yellow warnings across the country

08:04 , Salma Ouaguira

Met Office issued yellow warnings in place for the morning (Met Office)

Storm Lilian sweeps in heavy rain and strong winds ahead of bank holiday weekend

08:04 , Salma Ouaguira

A storm is set to smash parts of the country with heavy rain and strong winds as millions prepare getaways for the bank holiday weekend.

Storm Lilian, announced by the Met Office on Thursday, could bring gusts of up to 80mph – with travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas all likely.

The forecaster has issued two new yellow weather warnings for rain in south-west Scotland and the Aberdeenshire coast from 9pm on Thursday to 9am Friday.

There is the possibility of thunder, while 20-30mm of rainfall is expected widely across both areas – with a chance of 40-50mm over higher ground.

A yellow wind warning has also been issued covering northern England and north Wales from 5am to 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.