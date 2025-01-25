Clean-up of 'significant' storm damage begins

Travel services remain severely disrupted and more than 60,000 customers are still without power as Scotland recovers from Storm Éowyn.

A number of major roads are closed and most train services remain suspended until at least 12:00.

One person was seriously hurt in a single vehicle collision in Mauchline, East Ayrshire at about 07:10 on Friday, while another was injured when a van was struck by a falling tree in Glasgow at about 09:00.

Police Scotland said they have responded to almost 1,900 weather-related incidents across the country.

A red weather warning for areas of central, southern and western Scotland expired at 17:00 on Friday but an amber wind alert remained overnight in northern Scotland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The storm has now largely moved away from Scotland, leaving behind a trail of damage and disruption.

On Saturday morning, 67,000 customers were still without power according to the latest figures from power suppliers.

A number of major routes and services also remained closed:

The M80 is closed both ways in Stirling between J9, the Bannockburn turning, and J8, the M876 interchange.

The M898 is closed heading North from the M8 at J30 to J1, the Erskine turning in Renfrewshire because of a fallen tree.

In East Ayrshire a fallen tree has blocked the A70 from Coalhall to Cumnock.

ScotRail services are suspended until at least 12:00 while tracks are inspected.

There is currently no service on Avanti West Coast between Preston and Glasgow Central, or between Preston and Edinburgh Waverley.

The east coast line is open, but significant delays are expected.

Celtic's match against Dundee has been called off.

ADVERTISEMENT

A statement said the stadium at Parkhead had been damaged on Friday and they had been advised that they could not proceed with the game.

The rearranged fixture will take place on 5 February at 19:45.

'Picking up the pieces'

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, Jim Dale, senior meteorologist at British Weather Services, said it was one of the most significant storms of his 40 year career.

"People will recognise this in terms of the damage that has been done. One thankful thing, and I'll try to be positive about storms, is that there is only sadly one death in the Republic of Ireland," he said.

"But you can imagine if there had been no warnings, if people hadn't heeded those warnings – red and amber as they were – then the casualty list would have been far, far higher.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The storm was well forecasted so it wasn't like it came out of the blue like some storms do so I think people handled it reasonably well," he said.

Mr Dale said the storm is now heading towards Norway, leaving behind wintry conditions over much of Scotland.

"There is snow across much of the high ground and even some of the lower ground.

"So it's a case of picking up the pieces literally today and some of those without electric may be taking a bit more time to get that one back but that's the sort of normality. There is a lot of work to be done after the storm, not just while it's going on," he said.

CalMac says its ferries will not operate before 10:00 [Reuters]

ScotRail customer operations director Phil Campbell told BBC Scotland News there had been "significant damage across the country".

He said: "As we stand just now there have been 389 separate incidents impacting the railway and Network Rail colleagues have been working flat out since last night identifying them and putting in fixes where they can but the key message is we are going to see disruption throughout today and into tomorrow.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We expect services to resume this afternoon however there is one or two small routes that will see some services return this morning."

Mr Campbell said the Perth to Inverness service had started after 08:00.

"However, I just want to highlight again the vast majority of the network remains closed as our Network Rail colleagues get out to fix and identify faults across the country.

"Our key message to customers is before setting off, please check online, on social media or the website and there you'll find the most up to date information."

Work on restoring power

A gust of 100.7mph was officially recorded at Drumalbin in South Lanarkshire on Friday afternoon, while another of gust of 102mph was reported on the Tay Road Bridge.

One person was seriously hurt in a single vehicle collision in Mauchline, East Ayrshire, while another was injured when a van was struck by a falling tree in Glasgow.

Police Scotland said officers had responded to about 1,500 incidents related to the storm by 18:00 on Friday.

The Scottish government's resilience room met twice during the day to assess the situation.

Justice Secretary Angela Constance told BBC Scotland News "great caution" was still required from the public during the clear-up.

"If I can reiterate the advice from Police Scotland, if people need to travel they must do with great care," she said.

"There are still a number of incidents, blockages and diversions on the transport network and of course the less traffic there is on the transport network, that aids the recovery because that clears the way for utility companies and other operators to be getting on with the recovery operation."