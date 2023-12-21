Storm Pia causes travel disruption across Scotland

A warning for Strong winds is forecast until 21:00 on Thursday

Passengers are being warned against travelling on Thursday as Storm Pia is expected to cause significant disruption.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind until 21:00 - gusts of 70-80mph are expected in northern Scotland.

Trains between Edinburgh and England have been cancelled and there is disruption on the ferries.

In Shetland, all schools have been closed due to the storm-force winds.

Network Rail said many train services would only run once safety inspections had taken place, leading to some cancellations.

Rail operator Transpennnie Express (TPE) is "strongly" advising customers not to travel during the storm, asking customers to delay their journeys in and out of Edinburgh until after 15:00.

TPE said there would be speed restrictions in place for trains running to and from Edinburgh and added that it would not run services between the city and north-west England until Thursday afternoon.

Elsewhere on the trains, the West Highland line, Kyle of Lochalsh line, and the Far North line, along with Inverness-Inverurie services, will all be subject to inspections before trains can run, and speed restrictions will also be in place in the central belt and the south of Scotland.

Short-notice changes

Travellers have been warned of "short-notice changes to journeys" on ScotRail services and are advised to check ahead, while additional engineers will be deployed to deal with any incidents.

Ferry services across the west coast of Scotland have also been cancelled, CalMac said.

Stephen Dixon, a Met Office spokesman, said: "It is quite a wide wind warning area. Gusts are forecast quite widely to be 45mph to 55mph, possibly 65mph to 70mph to the east of high ground in Scotland.

"The strongest winds are likely to be found in the north and north-east of Scotland, including the Northern Isles, with 70mph to 80mph in the morning."

The warning also covers Belfast, Newcastle upon Tyne and Manchester.

The Met Office also forecasts showers, with more rain expected on Friday.