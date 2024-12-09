Storm power cuts still impacting 1,500 homes

An electricity pole was brought down by a falling tree on the Rushall Road in Ardmore, County Londonderry [BBC]

NIE Networks are still working to restore electricity to about 1,500 customers following Storm Darragh.

About 95,000 homes in Northern Ireland were without power at some point over the weekend due to the strong winds.

Several community assistance centres will be opened on Monday afternoon and evening to help those still without power.

Based out of leisure centres, they will offer warm drinks, charging and changing facilities.

The centres are due to open between 12:00 GMT and 14:00 and then again between 17:00 and 19:00.

NIE Networks estimates that the vast majority of customers will be restored by Monday evening, though small pockets could remain off supply into Tuesday.

The Energy Networks Association, which represents energy networks in the UK, said as of 19:00 GMT on Sunday about 118,000 customers were without power.

The association said 1.8 million people have already been reconnected.

In Northern Ireland some road closures are also still in place on Monday morning due to fallen trees and electricity poles:

In Carrickfergus, West Street was closed after the fire service declared a derelict building unsafe

Traffic signals on the New Forge Road in Magheralin and the Bank Road in Larne are not working to due power cuts, and motorists are advised to approach with caution

Shanco Road in Clogher, County Tyrone, closed due to fallen power lines

Warren Road in Donaghadee closed between the New Road and Stockbridge Road due to a faulty electrical pole

Several road closures in Antrim including Old Staffordstown Road, Rough Lane, Holestone Road, Kingscourt and Bridge End Road

Northern Ireland Communities Minister Gordon Lyons [PA Media]

Football matches cancelled

Six Irish Premiership football matches were cancelled on Saturday due to the storm.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons described the short notice with which three of the games were postponed as "totally unacceptable", for which the head of the Northern Ireland Football League Gerard Lawlor apologised.

Speaking on the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme on Monday, Lyons said that "it was absolutely the right thing to say not only do we think this was wrong, but here's how we should make it better".

"I think the frustration comes from the fact that many people felt with the weather the way it was, there was an inevitability to all this happening and it could have been done earlier," he added.

"I think it's especially important that there was a recognition that there was a financial cost to fans and to clubs."