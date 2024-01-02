Storm Predicted to Bring Heavy Precipitation to Northern California

A storm system was expected to bring heavy precipitation to parts of California starting on Tuesday, January 2.

A snowstorm would impact the Sierra Nevada mountains, bringing up to 16 inches of snow, the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab said.

In lower altitude areas of Northern California, heavy rain would lead to slick roads starting Tuesday night, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

The system was also expected to create high surf conditions along the coast off the Bay Area, according to the NWS.

These satellite images by the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere show the storm approaching the Northern California coast. Credit: CIRA/CSU & NOAA via Storyful

