Storm rocks boats at Santa Cruz harbor
People are assessing the damage at Santa Cruz harbor after strong waves rocked boats.
People are assessing the damage at Santa Cruz harbor after strong waves rocked boats.
The effect is like shaking ground coffee around to create more room, one researcher told CNN. But that wasn’t the startling conclusion.
There's a chance of seeing the beautiful Northern Lights across parts of Canada
After 60 years, Tim Hortons has opened its very first sustainable restaurant in Canada and has chosen Regina as the location.The store, located in the Greens on Gardiner neighbourhood in the southeast are of the city, is owned by a Saskatchewan's Di Stasi family."We're super excited to show off this new location to the community," co-owner Mike Di Stasi said.Di Stasi said the building was designed in partnership with Tim Horton's head office with a goal of minimizing the environmental impact.Som
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A national park in Newfoundland has made the unusual move of opening in the winter so people can catch a glimpse of its rare and menacing new guest.
Police responded to dozens of collisions on Ottawa roads after a winter storm dropped about 15 centimetres of snow on much of the National Capital Region."I've been doing this job 18 years, and I've never seen anything like this," Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Michael Fathi said.OPP officers responded to 27 collisions in the city overnight, with numerous vehicles left in ditches along Highway 417, Highway 416 and Highway 7.In one case, a vehicle became trapped under a Highway 417 overpa
The green iguana isn't native to the Sunshine State. So how did this invasive lizard get there and become the state's menace to society?
One system after another continues to batter the B.C. coastline bringing heavy rainfall and risking power outages for Christmas Day. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.
Could you lose power on Christmas day? It’s possible in BC’s south coast as a strong frontal system threatens the area Wednesday
VANCOUVER — BC Ferries has cancelled many sailings on Christmas Day after Environment Canada issued dozens of wind and heavy rain warnings for British Columbia's south coast.
What does Monday's snowfall mean for Christmas morning in southern Ontario? Well, it should be enough to make for a white Christmas for the vast majority in the region
The latest in a series of systems expected to hit the B.C. coast this week is likely to meet weather bomb criteria, once again threatening residents with heavy rains and dangerous winds that could knock out power
Early Sunday morning, Toronto's shoreline became the stage for a rare winter spectacle: steam devils. The Weather Network meteorologist Tyler Hamilton explains how they formed.
A coalition of residents in south Winnipeg continues to sound the alarm after hearing rumblings of chainsaws cutting down trees in a forest on private property.Workers for Tochal Development Group, which owns the land, cut down dozens of trees on Monday morning and created an access road for vehicles and equipment, says St. Norbert resident Ann Loewen, who's a member of the Coalition to Save Lemay Forest. "Taking down the trees takes away the value that this land currently has as habitat, as wat
Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto and its surrounding regions, with periods of heavy snow expected to cause messy driving conditions on the roads.Five to 15 centimetres of snow were expected to accumulate by Monday evening, depending on the area.The city is forecast to see up to 10 centimetres while areas north of Highway 407 could see higher amounts, according to Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. The more significant snowfall was fo
Another system rolls into B.C., bringing extremely heavy rain Christmas Day morning. Up to 20 mm/h is possible for West Vancouver Island. Wind gusts could reach 100 km/h in this area as well, and 60-90 km/h in the Straits. This could lead to power outages. Meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Persistent high surf and flooding threats along California’s coast had residents on high alert a day after a major storm was blamed for one man’s death and the partial collapse of a pier, which propelled three people into the Pacific Ocean.
TORONTO — A white Christmas is forecasted for parts of Ontario as winter weather and snowfall sweeps across the province Monday.
A Calgary non-profit says wildlife cameras have detected thousands of free-roaming dogs in leash-only areas of the city. The group says the pups are disturbing local wildlife in the green spaces.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Record-setting flooding over three days dumped more than a foot of rain on parts of northern California, a fire left thousands under evacuation orders and warnings in Los Angeles County, forecasters issued the first-ever tornado warning in San Francisco and rough seas tore down part of a wharf in Santa Cruz.
Frigid temperatures overnight, but milder temperatures are in store later this week across south-central Pennsylvania