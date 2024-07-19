All Storm Roofing offers roof repair while guiding you through the insurance process along the way

CBC

UPDATE: Brown heard from the Ministry of Transportation on Thursday afternoon that he can start using his licence again. It started as a curious anomaly. Now it's putting a serious crimp in his lifestyle. When Ottawa resident Kevin Brown applied in 1988 for his Ontario driver's licence, the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) clerk told him there was another Kevin Brown in the province with the same birthdate, whose licence had been suspended two years earlier.Nothing more came of it — not then, an