Storm Shadow strikes show Britain is serious about supporting Ukraine

Fragments from a Storm Shadow missile were found on Wednesday in the village of Marino, in Russia’s Kursk region

For once, the news broke in the right order: first the explosion, then the announcement.

The first use of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles inside Russia marks a turning point in Western resolve to help Ukraine.

Whether a decisive intervention or too little, too late, it says a number of things about the state of the war.

Storm Shadow is “bunker-busting” missile with a range of about 155 miles - John Keeble/Getty Images

First, it marks a welcome return to seriousness.

Just hours earlier, Sir Keir Starmer had refused to answer a question about Storm Shadows on Sky News.

That drew mockery from some, who noted that soundbites about support to Ukraine mean nothing without corresponding action.

But Sir Keir was right to keep quiet. Ukrainian officials have understandably expressed frustration with the early telegraphing of such military moves previously.

It also seems to confirm a shift in the British approach to the war.

It comes after Joe Biden approved the Ukrainian use of American Atacms inside Russia.

While his predecessors were much more willing to move before the Americans, sometimes in a bid to force the US president’s hand, this Prime Minister has generally opted to keep in lockstep with the White House.

In September, he flew to Washington to – it was heavily signalled – ask Mr Biden for approval for Ukraine to fire Storm Shadows into Russia. Mr Biden said no, and that was that.

It is maybe unfair to blame that on Sir Keir. Storm Shadows apparently cannot be fired without American systems, so going it alone was perhaps not an option.

Joe Biden held talks with Sir Keir Starmer and David Lammy, the Foreign Secretary, in the White House in September - Stefan Rousseau/Reuters

But the change in tone has been noticed. Earlier this week, the American journalist Michael Weiss quoted an Estonian intelligence source saying Britain no longer takes the lead on Ukraine.

It also underlines how the collective West – and Mr Biden in particular – has found a new sense of urgency since Donald Trump won the US election last month.

Atacms, Storm Shadows and the US announcement that it will send anti-personnel mines to Ukraine are all directed at preventing Vladimir Putin from forcing Ukraine into an impossible position in talks after Mr Trump becomes president in January.

It could all have been done earlier and it’s not yet clear if it will work.

Ukraine has relatively few Storm Shadow missiles. It is the US-supplied Atacms that can provide the scale of firepower that could make a difference, but it’s not clear if it has many of them left either. And the debate about using them has given the Russians ample time to move targets out of range.

Yet these measures might erode Russia’s current dominance on the battlefield just enough.

If Olaf Scholz of Germany can now be persuaded to provide Ukraine with Taurus missiles, it would add to the weight of the intervention.

It won’t end the war. And Russia is not going to nuke Britain in response. It is a long anticipated, and far from red-line crossing, Western move.

But if Ukraine can hold on to its salient in Kursk and the Russian offensive in Donbas is blunted, Putin’s hope of all-out victory this year may be dashed.