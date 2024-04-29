Storm Spotter classes return as severe weather season intensifies
The National Weather Service is hosting several more storm spotter training sessions around SE Wisconsin
The National Weather Service is hosting several more storm spotter training sessions around SE Wisconsin
WARNING: Some may find this story contains distressing photos or contentIt started with calf number 123. "He was perfectly fine and drinking on a cow," said John Gallant, who owns beef cattle on his third-generation farm in St. Timothée, P.E.I., near Wellington. He jumped on his tractor and was backing out when he saw something strange."The calf was laying pretty much lined up with the side of this fence post in the middle of a water puddle there, stiff as a board with his eyes rolled behind his
A springtime snowfall could disrupt travel this week across parts of Alberta
Two days of impressive tornadoes across the central states will lead to snow and freezing rain for northern Ontario
Residents and businesses in Winnipeg's cottage country are worried that Parks Canada will close access to a popular lake this spring and summer. The concern comes in response to zebra mussels, an invasive species that are now, apparently, the farthest west they've ever reached in Canada. Melissa Ridgen has the details.
May snowfall is making an unexpected appearance in Alberta, causing disruptions and challenges for residents. Accumulations of snow are expected in various parts of the province, affecting travel conditions and potentially causing delays. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network will be providing updates on the extent and duration of this late-season snow event.
Not all hybrid cars are created equal. While some models offer excellent fuel efficiency, reliability and performance, others fall short. With so many options, it can be tough to separate the good...
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — As the urban centre at the heart of Canada's oilsands industry, Fort McMurray has seen more than its share of ups and downs. A decade and a half ago, the northern Alberta community was this country's most famous boom town. High oil prices helped to drive unprecedented demand for the thick, viscous bitumen that lies beneath the earth's surface here, and workers flocked from around the world to cash in on the bonanza. Then crude prices crashed, layoffs began, and the frenzy
April will be coming to a close, trying to get in a few more showers for those May flowers, and maybe a few rumbles of thunder
The colorful animal was seen swimming and digging in the sandy river.
At least four people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.
There have been 118 reported cases of eye damage in Ontario since the phenomenon, adding to the several cases seen in Quebec.
Days after a trapped baby orca known as Brave Little Hunter freed itself from a B.C. lagoon, researchers are hoping AI technology can help them track her movements and reunite her with her family pod.
America’s rarest mammal is staring down extinction—but these specimens offer hope.
The sun is out and dog owners are hitting the trails and parks of Saskatchewan. But there's a catch … the ticks are sticking like magnets. Scientists are on high alert this year, as new varieties of ticks known to carry diseases threaten to multiply in Saskatchewan. Thanks to warmer winters, tick season is no longer limited to spring. In fact, tick sightings were reported as late as December of last year. "You get lots every trip now. It seems within minutes you notice them crawling on your legs
The multi-day tornado outbreak continued Saturday, with powerful storms expected from Texas to the Great Lakes. Emergency officials in Hughes County, Oklahoma, confirmed one death due to storms in Holdenville. There is a tornado watch in effect for parts of six states, from Texas to Iowa into the late evening.
A local community is urging the government body to secure funding to get rid of an estimated 27,000 tonnes of illegal waste.
A downtown stretch of an Oklahoma community was wiped out during a tornado outbreak on Saturday night.
An active storm track parked over the western Great Lakes will keep unsettled weather around as we close out April
Snow is synonymous with spring on the Prairies. Here’s a look at why these spring systems are often snowier than their deep winter counterparts.
Wildfires are already popping up in some parts of B.C., and officials are worried about a tough summer ahead.Thousands of people were forced from their homes in 2023, as wildfires threatened people and property, prompting evacuation alerts and orders in all corners of the province.Just two of those wildfires caused more than $720 million in insured losses last year, making the fires the most costly insured extreme weather event the province has ever seen.The 2024 season started early, first with