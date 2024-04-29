Storm Spotter classes return as severe weather season intensifies

CBC

The sun is out and dog owners are hitting the trails and parks of Saskatchewan. But there's a catch … the ticks are sticking like magnets. Scientists are on high alert this year, as new varieties of ticks known to carry diseases threaten to multiply in Saskatchewan. Thanks to warmer winters, tick season is no longer limited to spring. In fact, tick sightings were reported as late as December of last year. "You get lots every trip now. It seems within minutes you notice them crawling on your legs