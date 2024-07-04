Storm Surge in Grand Cayman as Hurricane Beryl Passes

Multiple weather warnings were in place for the Cayman Islands on July 4, as Hurricane Beryl passed to the south, bringing heavy rain, winds gusting over 70 mph and “extremely rough seas”, the local weather service said.

“Widespread thunderstorms” were forecast across the islands, with “significant swells” and rough seas expected through to Friday.

This footage was captured by local resident Gannon Rutty and it shows large waves hitting a pier on the East End of Grand Cayman.

Deputy Governor Eric Bush said Grand Cayman had experienced “the worst of it” early on Thursday morning, and urged residents to shelter indoors until an all-clear was given. Credit: Gannon Rutty via Storyful