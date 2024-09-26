Storm surge map: What to know about storm surge as Hurricane Helene nears Florida

Storm surge is a major threat from Hurricane Helene, which is expected to hit Florida as a major hurricane on Thursday.

Helene is a large storm, so it could bring life-threatening storm surge for the entire West Coast of the Florida Peninsula.

Storm surge could reach 15 to 20 feet in the Florida Panhandle. The Tampa area could get 4 to 8 feet of storm surge.

PHOTO: This weather map shows the storm surge of Hurricane Helene through Friday, Sept. 27, 2024. (ABC News)

Here is how storm surge works and why it's so dangerous:

When pressure falls in the center of the hurricane, water levels rise, and the water amasses while the storm is still over the open ocean.

As the hurricane nears the shore, strong winds push that amassed water toward the coast and onto land.

This can build walls of water -- potentially as tall as 20 feet or more -- which can quickly overpower walls and flood homes.

PHOTO: Sandbags are filled at a public site while residents prepare their homes for potential flooding, Sep 24, 2024, in Tarpon Springs, Fla., as Tropical Storm Helene approaches. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

In 2005, during Hurricane Katrina, at least 1,500 people died "directly, or indirectly, as a result of storm surge," according to the National Hurricane Center.

The risks can be even greater if storm surge combines with high tide, which could quickly create a catastrophic rise in water levels.

This article was initially published in 2018.

